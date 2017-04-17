Highlanders rally past Point, 2-1

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — If not for bad luck, the Big Blacks would have no luck at all.

After six quality innings on Saturday, the Point Pleasant baseball team imploded in the bottom of the seventh as host Huntington scored two runs and claimed a 2-1 victory in the final game of the Jack Cook Tournament held in Cabell County.

After dropping a 7-6 decision to Independence just 24 hours earlier in their tournament opener, the Big Blacks (3-12) put together a solid performance against the Highlanders (3-11) — although it ended up resulting in the program’s seventh straight loss.

After a scoreless first, Sam Pinkerton singled home Alec Smith in the top of the second — allowing the guests to secure a 1-0 cushion. That lead ultimately held up until the seventh, despite HHS stranding runners ini scoring position during the first, fifth and sixth frames.

But in the bottom of the seventh, a hit, back-to-back errors and a single by Haikal ultimately allowed the Highlanders to wrap up their two-run rally while claiming the hard-fought one-run decision.

Huntington outhit the guests by a 6-4 overall margin and also committed two of the five errors in the contest. The hosts stranded nine runners on base, while PPHS left five on the bags.

Bartilson was the winning pitcher of record after allowing only one walk in 1.1 innings of relief work. Levi Mitchell took the loss after surrendering one earned run and three hits while striking out one.

Pinkerton led the Big Blacks with two hits, followed by Smith and Patrick Stanton with a safety apiece.

Haikal paced the Highlanders with two hits, followed by Christian, Parker, Johnson and Johnson with a safety each.

Point Pleasant was at Spring Valley on Monday and returns to action Tuesday when it travels to Sissonville for a non-conference contest at 7 p.m.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Point Pleasant senior Abe Stearns, right, makes a relay throw to first base during a double play attempt against Poca in an April 12 contest in Point Pleasant, W.Va. http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.18-PP-Stearns.jpg Point Pleasant senior Abe Stearns, right, makes a relay throw to first base during a double play attempt against Poca in an April 12 contest in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters/OVP Sports