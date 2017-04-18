Marauders shut out Raiders

ROCK SPRINGS, Ohio — Nobody knew it, but the Meigs Marauders sponsored Monday’s baseball game with the letter ‘K’.

That’s because, as a pair of Marauder pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts, Meigs made rather short work of the visiting River Valley Raiders —rolling and blanking the Raiders 13-0 in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division tilt at Meigs High School.

Meigs starting pitcher Luke Musser muscled the River Valley lineup for seven strikeouts —including for all three outs in the opening inning after allowing a pair of leadoff doubles.

In pitching the first four innings, he gained the easy victory.

In fact, Musser fanned five Raiders in a row, before allowing a second-inning single to Cameron Potter.

In the third, Austin Ragan recorded a single for River Valley, but Musser retired the final five Raiders he faced —before Briar Wolfe struck out the side in the fifth.

The contest was called following the fifth inning with the 10-run mercy rule.

In addition, the site was switched to Meigs High School — due to rain and wet grounds at River Valley.

For Meigs, it raised its record to 8-5 — and remained in second-place in the TVC-Ohio behind Athens at 4-1.

Only the division-leading Bulldogs, at a perfect 6-0 in the league, have defeated the Marauders in league play.

River Valley, meanwhile, continues to struggle — falling to 2-7 with its seven consecutive defeat.

As part of those seven straight losses, the Silver and Black have been outscored by a whopping 70-6 margin, which now includes three shutouts.

The Raiders remain winless in the TVC-Ohio at 0-5.

River Valley appeared to threaten early, when Ragan and Brycen Brumfield both doubled to lead off the game.

But neither scored, and only Potter and Ragan were the only other Raider baserunners the rest of the way.

Jack Farley, the first of three Raider hurlers, suffered the pitching loss.

He gave up an unearned run in the first, which proved to be the only marker the Marauders needed for the win.

Christian Mattox reached on a leadoff error, stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch, and then crossed on a sacrifice bunt by Zach Helton.

Over the next two innings, the Marauders amassed 12 runs on their dozen total hits, including 10 runs in the second inning for an 11-0 lead.

They tacked on two more in the third for the 13-0 advantage, as Dustin Barber retired the Marauders 1-2-3 in the fourth.

Musser helped his cause with two hits, as Mattox managed a pair of RBI-singles.

Helton had a two-run single in the second, as Cole Arnott led the Maroon and Gold in going 3-for-3.

The Marauders return home, and return to TVC-Ohio Division action, today (Wednesday, April 19) against Alexander.

Meigs pitcher Briar Wolfe (33) delivers to a River Valley batter during Monday’s Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division baseball game at Meigs High School. http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.19-MHS-Wolfe.jpg Meigs pitcher Briar Wolfe (33) delivers to a River Valley batter during Monday’s Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division baseball game at Meigs High School. Paul Boggs/OVP Sports