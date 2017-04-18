Blue Devils tennis sweeps Athens

THE PLAINS, Ohio — The Gallia Academy High School tennis team got good news on two fronts on Monday.

First, the Blue Devils defeated an opponent in a match that didn’t end up in a close 3-2 score.

Then, Gallia Academy inched ahead into first-place in the four-team Southeastern Ohio Athletic League standings.

On Monday, the Blue Devils completed a season sweep of the host Athens Bulldogs, as Gallia Academy amassed a 4-1 SEOAL victory at Athens High School’s Mickelson Courts.

It was only their second decision of their now seven matches that the Blue Devils’ didn’t conclude with a 3-2 count.

The other was a 4-1 win at Unioto on March 28.

Gallia Academy also improved to 5-2, snapping a two-match losing skid that featured 3-2 losses against Wheelersburg and Ironton.

The Blue Devils also earned an assist from Logan, which defeated visiting Jackson 3-2 in Monday’s other SEOAL bout.

Combined with their win over Athens, the Blue Devils are now atop the league at 3-0 —having swept the Bulldogs (0-3 SEOAL) and defeated Logan (1-2).

Jackson, which fell to 2-1 with the loss at Logan, is the defending SEOAL champion —having ended Gallia Academy’s three-year reign.

Athens and Logan have yet to play, while the Ironmen own one win over the Bulldogs.

Once again, Gallia Academy amounted straight-set sweeps of the three singles matches, allowing only two points in the process.

This time, the Blue Devils did split the two doubles bouts, whereas they were swept in the first tilt.

For GAHS, Miguel Velasco, Pierce Wilcoxon and Miles Cornwell competed at their regular singles slots —with Velasco blanking Athens’ Eli Sonmenmair at first singles 6-0, 6-0.

At second singles, Wilcoxon won over Freddy Haslett 6-1, 6-0, while Cornwell captured the third singles match over T.K. Kwan by the same score (6-0, 6-1).

The Blue Devils’ doubles win was at the second spot, where seniors MiKayla Edelmann and Olivia Meadows swept McDermott and Raymond Frost (6-0, 6-2).

Gallia Academy’s only loss on Monday was at first doubles, where Katie Carpenter and Jenelle Stevens fell 6-3, 6-1.

The Blue Devils return home, and return to non-conference competition, today and on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

GAHS will host Unioto today and Chillicothe on Thursday.

Paul Boggs can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106