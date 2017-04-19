Lady Eagles annihilate Federal Hocking, 27-6

STEWART, Ohio — Another night, another offensive showcase put on by the Lady Eagles.

One night after posting 28 runs in a five-inning win, the Eastern softball team was at it again, picking up a 27-6 victory in five innings, over Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Federal Hocking, on Tuesday night in Athens County.

The Lady Eagles (10-1, 9-0 TVC Hocking) didn’t waste any time finding their groove, as the guests scored nine runs, on four hits, two walks, two hit batters and two FHHS errors in the top of the first inning.

Eastern’s lead was up to 12-0 after putting together four free passes with one hit, in the top of the second frame. In the next inning, the Green, White and Gold scored once, when Katlyn Barber singled home Sidney Cook.

The Lady Lancers (3-9, 3-6) manufactured their first run of the night in the bottom of the third, but Eastern exploded for 12 runs, on six hits and six free passes in the top of the next inning.

Federal Hocking scored twice in the bottom of the fourth, cutting its deficit to 25-3. The Lady Eagles got both runs back in the top of the fifth, as Hannah Bailey singled home Taylynn Rockhold and Kelsey Casto.

The hosts scored the final three runs of Eastern’s 27-6 win in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Elaina Hensley struck out one batter and earned the pitching victory for EHS, allowing just one run and one hit in three innings of work. Sophia Carleton pitched one frame in relief, allowing two runs, one earned, on one hit and one walk. Alexus Metheney tossed the final frame for the guests, allowing three runs, on two hits, two walks and one hit batter.

Glass suffered the setback in the circle for Federal Hocking.

The Lady Eagle offense was led by Bailey, who was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and four runs batted in. Cook and Emmalea Durst were both 2-for-3 with one double and three RBIs, with Durst scoring four runs and Cook scoring twice. Ivy Adams and Taylynn Rockhold both singled twice and drove in two runs, with Rockhold scoring three runs and Adams scoring two.

Metheney, Katlyn Barber, Hannah Sharp, Cera Grueser, Abbie Hawley and Courtney Fitzgerald each singled once for the victors. Fitzgerald crossed home plate three times, Sharp, Grueser, Casto and Katlyn Barber each scored twice, while Hawley and Metheney both scored one run. Metheney also contributed three RBIs, while Sharp, Grueser and Katlyn Barber had one RBI apiece.

McPherson led the hosts with two hits in the setback.

Eastern committed six errors and left five runners on base, while Federal Hocking had two errors and stranded nine runners.

This completes the season sweep for EHS, as the Green, White and Gold topped Federal Hocking by just a 5-0 count, on April 12, in Tuppers Plains.

After hosting Wahama on Wednesday, Eastern will be back on the road Thursday, as the Lady Eagles soar travel to face Trimble.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.