Lady Knights top Midlakes, 10-1

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — For a working vacation, the Lady Knights aren’t having to do a lot of work.

The Point Pleasant softball team picked up its third straight win in the Palmetto State on Wednesday following a 10-1 decision over Midlakes (NY) in a non-conference contest in Horry County.

The Lady Knights (16-4) picked up its fourth consecutive victory overall as the hosts were pushed to seven innings for the first time this week, but the Red and Black posted another dominant triumph while improving their run margin along the Atlantic coastline to 35-3 in three games — which includes a pair of mercy-rule victories.

PPHS led wire-to-wire in its latest win as the Lady Knights claimed a 3-0 edge through two complete, then erupted for six runs in the bottom of the fourth to turn a 3-1 contest into a comfortable 9-1 cushion. Point Pleasant tacked on an insurance run in the fifth to complete the nine-run outcome.

Cammy Hesson led the bottom of the first off with a triple and later scored on a single by Michaela Cottrill that gave Point a 1-0 advantage, then Hesson plated Rachel Grimm in the second with a sacrifice fly to right for a 2-0 edge. Peyton Jordan also scored on a wild pitch in the second, allowing the Lady Knights to take a 3-0 lead after two complete.

The Screaming Eagles, however, finally broke into the scoring column in the fourth as a two-out error allowed Kettlekamp to score — cutting the deficit down to 3-1 midway through the fourth.

PPHS countered by sending 11 batters to the plate in its half of the fourth, which resulted in six runs on six hits, a walk and an error — giving the Red and Black a 9-1 cushion. Hesson, Leah Cochran, Tanner King and Lila Beattie all drove in a run with a hit in the fourth, while Megan Hammond also picked up an RBI while reaching on an error.

Kelsie Byus singled in Cottrill in the fifth to complete the scoring at its 10-1 outcome.

The Lady Knights outhit the guests by a 16-3 overall margin and committed three of the seven errors in the contest. PPHS stranded nine runners on base, while Midlakes left seven on the bags.

Karson Bonecutter was the winning pitcher of record after allowing an unearned run, three hits and two walks over seven innings while striking out eight. Reed took the loss after surrendering nine earned runs, 16 hits and a walk over six frames while fanning one.

Cottrill led Point Pleasant with three hits, followed by Hesson, Byus, Cochran, Beattie and Jordan with two safeties apiece. King, Price and Grimm also had a hit each in the triumph.

Hesson drove in a team-high two RBIs and also joined Jordan in scoring two runs apiece for the hosts.

Kettlekamp, Siganouch and Passalagua each had a hit for MHS in the setback.

