Blue Devils blank Unioto in tennis

CENTENARY, Ohio —Finally, along with their tennis rackets, the Blue Devils indeed brought the brooms.

That’s because the Gallia Academy High School tennis squad, for the first time this season, completed a 5-0 sweep of an opponent — as the Blue Devils blanked visiting Unioto on Wednesday.

In fact, in sweeping the Shermans, the Blue Devils only allowed eight total points over the five matches.

With the non-league win, Gallia Academy improved to 6-2 — and won its second consecutive contest.

Prior to Wednesday, with the exception of a pair of 4-1 wins at Unioto on March 28 and at Athens on Monday, all of the Blue Devils’ other matches — including both losses (at Wheelersburg and against Ironton)—were by 3-2 scores.

Gallia Academy’s winning 3-2 counts include Portsmouth Clay, Athens and Logan.

Wednesday’s affair wasn’t close at all.

All five Blue Devils victories were in straight-set sweeps, as Gallia Academy also amounted its first doubles sweep of the season.

At first singles, Gallia Academy’s Miguel Velasco swept Unioto’s Brayden Warren 6-1, 6-0 — while Pierce Wilcoxon blanked Xi Xi Mickell of the Shermans 6-0, 6-0.

Velasco and Wilcoxon, with the exception of the Ironton match in which they did not play, have played first and second singles respectively all year.

In gaining her first singles victory, GAHS senior Olivia Meadows swept the Shermans’ Jacob Shoman 6-3, 6-0.

The Blue Devils’ senior captain Miles Cornwell, the regular third singles player, teamed up on Wednesday with fellow senior MiKayla Edelmann to win the first doubles bout.

Cornwell and Edelmann defeated Unioto’s Brett Moore and Caroline Thiel 6-2, 6-3.

In the second doubles tilt, Gallia Academy’s Katie Carpenter and Kirsten Hesson shut out the Shermans’ Caitlyn McKell and Linsey Schmidt (6-0, 6-0).

The Blue Devils return to non-league action today (Friday, April 21) — when they travel to Portsmouth Notre Dame.

Gallia Academy’s MiKayla Edelmann returns a serve during the Blue Devils’ non-league tennis match against Unioto on Wednesday at Gallia Academy High School. http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.21-GA-Edelmann.jpg Gallia Academy’s MiKayla Edelmann returns a serve during the Blue Devils’ non-league tennis match against Unioto on Wednesday at Gallia Academy High School. Paul Boggs/OVP Sports