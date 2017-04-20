Meigs stymies Lady Spartans, 8-3

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — The winning streak reaches double digits.

The Meigs softball team picked up its 10th consecutive victory, on Wednesday night at Dreams Field, as the Lady Marauders topped Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division guest Alexander by an 8-3 count.

The Lady Spartans (5-7, 3-3 TVC Ohio) — who had won their last three league decisions prior to Wednesday —scored the game’s opening run in the top of the first inning after a dropped third strike and a two-out single.

Meigs (11-1, 6-0) answered in the bottom of the first, as Taylor Swartz tripled home Devyn Oliver and then scored on a Danielle Morris single.

The Lady Marauders extended their lead to 4-1 in the second inning, as Oliver tripled home Bre Colburn and then scored on a single by Swartz.

Alexander trimmed its deficit to one run, at 4-3, scoring once in the third inning and once more in the fourth.

Meigs was held scoreless for three frames, but gained some insurance in the sixth inning. Ciera Older singled home Colburn with no outs in the inning, and Swartz singled home Breanna Zirkle with one gone in the frame.

Still with one out in the sixth, Morris singled home both Older and Swartz, extending the Lady Marauder lead to the final margin of 8-3.

MHS senior Alliyah Pullins was the winning pitcher of record, striking out five batters in a complete game effort. Pullins allowed three runs, two earned, on eight hits and one walk.

Hill took the loss in a complete game the circle for Alexander, striking out one batter and allowing eight runs, seven earned, on 13 hits.

The Lady Marauder offense was led by Swartz, who was 3-for-4 with a triple, a double, two runs scored and three runs batted in. Oliver was 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI, Morris was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, while Colburn was 2-for-3 with two runs scored.

Pullins and Older both doubled once in the win, with Older marking one run scored and one RBI. Zirkle and Peyton Rowe both contributed a single to the MHS cause, with Zirkle scoring one run.

Miller and Jordan led the guests with two hits apiece, with Miller posting a double and a run scored.

The Lady Marauders committed three errors and left five runners on base, while AHS had one error, but left seven runners stranded.

Meigs also defeated Alexander on April 3, by a 12-3 count in Albany.

The Maroon and Gold are scheduled to return to the diamond on Friday, at Athens.

