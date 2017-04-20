Lady Falcons sweep Fed Hock, 10-2

HARTFORD, W.Va. — Twice as nice.

After earning a 5-1 victory in their first matchup in Stewart back on April 3, the Wahama softball team simply doubled that effort in the rematch with visiting Federal Hocking on Thursday night following a 10-2 victory in five innings during a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division contest in Mason County.

The Lady Falcons (16-8, 10-2 TVC Hocking) picked up their seventh straight win, but the hosts had to rally back from a 2-0 deficit a half-inning into play.

WHS started its comeback bid in the bottom half of the first as Hannah Rose led things off with a double and later scored on an error that allowed Hannah Billups to reach safely. Billups later scored on an error that advanced Ashtyn Russell to second as Taylor McGrew reached safely.

Emily VanMatre singled to load up the bases with one away, then Alexis Mick received a walk that allowed Russell to score the eventual game-winner for a 3-2 edge.

Cynthia Hendrick grounded out as McGrew scored for a 4-2 contest, then VanMatre scored on a wild pitch as the hosts led 5-2 after one full frame.

The Lady Falcons plated two more runs in the second as Billups and Russell received back-to-back one-out walks, then Maddy VanMatre reached on an error as Billups scored for a 6-2 lead. Russell late came home on a single by Mick, giving the hosts a 7-2 edge through two complete.

Emily VanMatre doubled in Russell with one out in the fourth, then McGrew scored one batter later on a ground out by Mick that gave the Red and White a 9-2 cushion headed into the fifth.

Three consecutive singles by Rose, Billups and Russell ultimately allowed Rose to come homeward with the game-clinching run, wrapping up the eight-run outcome in five innings.

The Lady Falcons outhit the Lady Lancers (3-10, 3-7) by a 9-4 overall margin and also committed four of the nine errors in the contest. WHS stranded five runners on base, while the guests left two on the bags.

Rose was the winning pitcher of record after allowing two unearned runs and four hits over five innings while striking out two. Jackson suffered the loss after surrendering 10 runs (one earned), nine hits and seven walks over 4.1 frames of work.

Rose, Russell and Emily VanMatre led Wahama with two hits apiece, followed by Hendrick, Billups and Mick with a safety each.

Russell scored a team-high three runs, while Rose, McGrew and Billups each touched home plate twice in the triumph.

Tabler, Hatfield, Glass and McPherson had the lone hits for FHHS. Mayle and Hatfield both scored a run on consecutive errors in the first inning.

Wahama traveled to South Gallia on Friday for a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division contest and returns to action Monday when it hosts Eastern in a TVC Hocking matchup at 5 p.m.

