Eagles edge Southern to win tri-match

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. — The first major chip has fallen in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division golf race.

The Eastern golf team won key TVC Hocking match over host Southern on Thursday night at Greenhills Country Club, moving the Eagles league record to 4-0 on the season, while handing the Tornadoes their first loss in five matches.

Just two strokes gave the Eagles a victory over the Purple and Gold, as Eastern’s four scores in the play six, count four format equaled 200. Not all was lost for SHS, however, as the Tornadoes’ 202 bettered visiting Miller by 36 strokes.

The match medalist, firing a 41, was Eastern’s John Little, who is the lone senior on the 2016 EHS boys team. Ryan Harbour was next for the Eagles with a 48, followed by Kaleb Honaker with a 55. John Harris rounded out the EHS total with a 56, while Garrett Chalfont’s 63 and Nick Durst’s 67 did not count toward the EHS total.

SHS junior Jonah Hoback led the host Tornadoes with a 48, followed by Jarrett Hupp and Tanner Thorla, who each shot 51. Ryan Acree’s 52 rounded out Southern’s team total. Also playing, but not counting toward the SHS total were Jensen Anderson and Eli Hunter, who shot 54 and 56 respectively.

Miller was led by Hunter Dutiel with a 52 and Blaine Needham with a 58. Trey Hettich was next for the Falcons with a 60, followed by Logan Dishow with a 68 and Brody Dutiel with a 69.

Southern pay a visit to the Eagles at the Meigs County Golf Course on September 8. SHS will visit Miller and Trimble at Forest Hills Golf Course on the following Thursday, September 15.

Eastern has already defeated Miller once in league play, on August 15, in Meigs County. EHS will visit the Falcons on September 19.

The Eagles will return to the course on Monday, when they visit Wahama at Riverside Golf Club.

The Tornadoes are done with league play in the month of August, but will return on September 1, when both South Gallia and defending TVC Hocking champion Waterford visit Greenhills.

