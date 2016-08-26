Rebels’ golf tops Trimble, loses to Wildcats

BEVERLY, Ohio — The young South Gallia High School golf team posted its first victory of the season on Thursday, as it competed in another Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division match.

The Rebels, in a tri-match with Waterford and Trimble at Lakeside Golf Club in Beverly, topped Trimble while losing to Waterford.

The Rebels and Tomcats had four players competing apiece, as South Gallia shot a team total of 228 while Trimble tallied a 252.

That head-to-head contest is considered non-league, as — under league rules — those two schools were not competing against each other on one or the other’s home course.

Waterford, which was the host school and was competing against both, ran away with the win by firing a 180.

The Wildcats are the defending division champion, as their only loss this season was non-league against Southern in a TVC-Hocking tri-match at Wahama.

South Gallia was led by junior Curtis Hanner firing a 43, as Bryce Nolan and MacKenzie Martin each shot 60.

Amaya Howell had 65 for the other Rebel score.

Trimble’s four scores were Nathan Riley with a 55, Jason Benner with a 62, Zack Bragg with a 65 and Aeden Bailes with a 70.

All four of Waterford’s counting cards were 51 or better, as Wes Jenkins captured match medalist honors with a 39.

Travis Pottmeyer and Evan Seevers shot 44 and 46 respectively, while Isaac Wagner was the fourth counting score with a 51.

The Wildcats’ non-counting cards were Jared Miller with a 58 and Matt Semon with a 59.

The Rebels return to the road, and return to TVC-Hocking Division action, on Monday against Eastern and Wahama.

Tee-off time is set for 4:30 p.m. — at Riverside Golf Course in Mason with Wahama as the host.

