Lady Eagles win golf match with Meigs

POMEROY, Ohio — Bolstered by having the top two finishers, the Eastern Lady Eagles edged the Meigs Lady Marauders in a girls golf match on Thursday.

In a close contest at the Meigs County Golf Course, and on a hot and humid afternoon, the Lady Eagles clipped the Marauders by 10 strokes — 197-207.

The Meigs and Eastern junior varsity boys teams also competed on Thursday, as Meigs shot a 221 while Eastern only had three players.

For the girls, Eastern’s Kylee Tolliver took match medalist honors with an eight-over-par 42, while teammate Kate Hawk had a 47 to claim medalist runner-up.

Kate Edwards added a 52, while Sarah Bunce shot a 56 for the other two counting cards.

The non-counting score for the Lady Eagles was Ashley Tolliver with a 60.

The Lady Marauders’ top-two scores were Kendra Robie with a 48 and Mersadies Markins with a 49.

The other counting scores for Meigs were Mikayla Ratcliffe with a 54 and Shalynn Mitchell with a 56.

Lydia Edwards with a 60 and Caroline Roush with a 64 rounded out the Maroon and Gold.

For the Marauders’ JV boys, seven players participated with the top four scores counting towards their team total.

The four counting cards all shot in the 50s — Theo McElroy with a 52, Brayden Ervin with a 55, Brody Reynolds with a 56 and Dawson Justice with a 58.

Brody Dellavalle with a 61, Gus Kennedy with a 62 and Caleb Stanley with a 63 were the three non-counting scores.

Eastern’s scores were Nathan Hensley with a 52, Garrett Rees with a 63 and Breyden Bush with a 68.

Paul Boggs can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106