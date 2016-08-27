Week 1 Football Scores

West Virginia
Braxton County 36, Lincoln 27
Buffalo 45, Parkersburg Catholic 18
Cameron 54, Hundred 0
Clay-Battelle 36, Valley Fayette 7
East Fairmont 38, Liberty Harrison 26
East Hardy 42, Page County, Va. 6
Fairmont Senior 49, Robert C. Byrd 12
Fayetteville 28, Clay County 0
Gilmer County 55, Beallsville, Ohio 0
Grafton 23, Philip Barbour 0
Graham, Va. 59, Bluefield 54
Herbert Hoover 14, Scott 7
Huntington 49, Brooke 6
Hurricane 28, Winfield 15
Independence 49, Midland Trail 7
James Monroe 34, Greenbrier East 6
Johnson Central, Ky. 23, Capital 6
Keyser 67, Petersburg 15
Martinsburg 56, Eastern, D.C. 14
Millbrook, Va. 42, Jefferson 20
Mingo Central 58, Wyoming East 13
Montcalm 20, Hannan 14
Moorefield 25, Frankfort 14
Morgantown 59, Anacostia, D.C. 0
Mount View 42, River View 6
Musselman 54, Spring Mills 7
Nicholas County 22, Greenbrier West 0
Nitro 9, Poca 6
North Marion 42, Elkins 21
Parkersburg 24, St. Albans 7
Pendleton County 48, Notre Dame 20
Pocahontas County 7, Tucker County 0
Point Pleasant 44, Lincoln County 6
Preston 26, Hampshire 21
Princeton 46, Shady Spring 21
Ripley 14, Parkersburg South 7
Riverside 19, Woodrow Wilson 14
Roane County 42, S. Point, Ohio 22
Shadyside, Ohio 41, Magnolia 14
Sherman 25, Tug Valley 20
Sissonville 22, Chapmanville 15
South Harrison 42, Doddridge County 0
Spring Valley 55, Cabell Midland 26
St. Marys 42, Ritchie County 8
Summers County 47, PikeView 6
Tolsia 26, Wayne 8
University 41, John Marshall 14
Valley Wetzel 44, Tygarts Valley 34
Van 20, Meadow Bridge 6
Wahama 26, Ravenswood 14
Webster County 12, Richwood 6
Weir 41, Oak Glen 0
Westside 44, Liberty Raleigh 0
Wheeling Park 41, Perry Traditional Academy, Pa. 20
Williamstown 25, Tyler Consolidated 14
Willow Wood Symmes Valley, Ohio 32, Paden City 0
Wirt County 33, Calhoun County 6
Ohio
Ada 38, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 6
Akr. Coventry 39, Can. South 13
Akr. Ellet 21, Akr. Springfield 14
Akr. Hoban 42, Can. McKinley 14
Akr. SVSM 46, Akr. Firestone 6
Alliance Marlington 35, Poland Seminary 21
Andover Pymatuning Valley 22, Mineral Ridge 18
Anna 28, Arlington 0
Archbold 17, Hicksville 7
Ashland Crestview 27, Galion Northmor 6
Ashtabula Lakeside 26, Ashtabula Edgewood 6
Ashville Teays Valley 31, Williamsport Westfall 24
Athens 41, Vincent Warren 0
Attica Seneca E. 54, Greenwich S. Cent. 20
Avon 21, Strongsville 14
Avon Lake 23, Elyria 21
Baltimore Liberty Union 53, Caldwell 6
Barberton 34, Norton 6
Barnesville 40, Newcomerstown 6
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 163, Tiffin Calvert 35
Batavia 26, Lees Creek E. Clinton 21
Beaver Eastern 64, Millersport 6
Bedford 68, Berea-Midpark 34
Bellevue 38, Huron 3
Bellville Clear Fork 42, Fredericktown 7
Belmont Union Local 48, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 8
Beverly Ft. Frye 35, Belpre 0
Bidwell River Valley 51, Reedsville Eastern 27
Bloom-Carroll 31, Sparta Highland 21
Bluffton 27, Cory-Rawson 0
Bowling Green 34, Rossford 25
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 36, Parma Padua 34
Brunswick 17, Medina Highland 14
Bryan 28, Van Wert 19
Bucyrus Wynford 41, Findlay Liberty-Benton 14
Burton Berkshire 33, Painesville Harvey 6
Byesville Meadowbrook 47, New Concord John Glenn 40
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 52, Uhrichsville Claymont 41
Caledonia River Valley 48, Upper Sandusky 12
Cambridge 26, Wintersville Indian Creek 19
Can. Glenoak 42, Woodside, Va. 17
Canal Fulton Northwest 28, Lodi Cloverleaf 14
Canal Winchester 24, Thomas Worthington 21
Canfield S. Range 24, McDonald 14
Cardington-Lincoln 49, Worthington Christian 13
Carrollton 26, St. Clairsville 7
Centerburg 31, Utica 19
Chagrin Falls Kenston 21, Amherst Steele 17
Chardon 28, Chesterland W. Geauga 0
Chesapeake 40, Oak Hill 14
Chillicothe Huntington 35, Sugar Grove Berne Union 28
Cin. Aiken 56, Bishop Brossart, Ky. 14
Cin. Country Day 19, Bethel-Tate 13
Cin. Hillcrest 41, Cin. College Prep. 21
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 41, Jamestown Greeneview 22
Cin. Mt. Healthy 18, Batavia Amelia 0
Circleville Logan Elm 26, Chillicothe Zane Trace 24
Cle. St. Ignatius 45, Parma Normandy 0
Clyde 49, Tiffin Columbian 0
Coldwater 58, Kenton 39
Cols. Africentric 32, Ansonia 26
Cols. Beechcroft 13, Akr. Buchtel 7
Cols. Bexley 41, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 20
Cols. Briggs 27, Cols. Linden McKinley 6
Cols. DeSales 28, Lancaster 7
Cols. Franklin Hts. 26, Cols. Eastmoor 20
Cols. Grandview Hts. 40, Cols. Centennial 0
Cols. Northland 38, Cols. Independence 24
Cols. South 41, Cols. East 8
Cols. Upper Arlington 26, Cols. St. Charles 14
Cols. Walnut Ridge 8, Cols. Watterson 3
Cols. West 42, Cols. Mifflin 41
Cols. Whetstone 9, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 6
Columbia Station Columbia 29, Independence 21
Columbiana 63, Berlin Center Western Reserve 52
Columbiana Crestview 55, Cle. Collinwood 14
Columbus Grove 35, Pandora-Gilboa 29, OT
Convoy Crestview 40, Rockford Parkway 27
Copley 35, Twinsburg 28
Cortland Lakeview 24, Campbell Memorial 21
Coshocton 38, Navarre Fairless 0
Creston Norwayne 45, Akr. Manchester 14
Cuyahoga Falls 13, Kent Roosevelt 0
Cuyahoga Hts. 35, LaGrange Keystone 13
Danville 27, Howard E. Knox 0
Day. Carroll 34, Riverside Stebbins 21
Defiance Ayersville 59, Edon 6
Delaware Hayes 20, Delaware Buckeye Valley 13
Delta 53, Tol. Christian 0
Dover 45, Cle. Cent. Cath. 12
Dresden Tri-Valley 27, Cols. Marion-Franklin 7
Dublin Jerome 58, Logan 0
Dublin Scioto 24, Westerville S. 15
E. Palestine 37, Salem 35
East Carter, Ky. 33, W. Union 0
Edgerton 46, W. Unity Hilltop 6
Elyria Cath. 44, Sheffield Brookside 0
Erie McDowell, Pa. 31, Warren Howland 10
Fairfield Christian 28, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 6
Findlay 31, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 0
Franklin Furnace Green 50, Manchester 22
Ft. Recovery 21, Sidney Lehman 20
Gahanna Cols. Academy 62, Grove City Christian 0
Gahanna Lincoln 39, Westerville Cent. 10
Galion 49, Bucyrus 7
Garfield Hts. Trinity 24, Gates Mills Hawken 6
Garrettsville Garfield 56, Middlefield Cardinal 32
Geneva 16, Madison 15
Genoa Area 52, Tol. Scott 12
Gibsonburg 64, Bloomdale Elmwood 26
Gilmer County, W.Va. 55, Beallsville 0
Grafton Midview 29, Lorain 26
Greenfield McClain 34, Frankfort Adena 21
Hamler Patrick Henry 34, Spencerville 7
Hanoverton United 38, Malvern 20
Haviland Wayne Trace 28, Paulding 23
Heath 63, Warsaw River View 0
Hebron Lakewood 20, Amanda-Clearcreek 19
Hilliard Bradley 65, Cle. JFK 0
Hilliard Davidson 26, Grove City 10
Holland Springfield 51, Fremont Ross 32
Hubbard 20, Bay Village Bay 0
Hudson 17, Austintown Fitch 7
Ironton Rock Hill 33, Minford 14
Jeromesville Hillsdale 53, Ashland Mapleton 7
Johnstown-Monroe 29, Chillicothe 12
Kansas Lakota 37, Arcadia 7
Kings Mills Kings 35, Lebanon 7
Kirtland 31, Chagrin Falls 7
Lakeside Danbury 37, Vanlue 0
Lawrenceburg, Ind. 37, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 3
Leavittsburg LaBrae 35, Conneaut 17
Leipsic 43, Dola Hardin Northern 14
Lewis Center Olentangy 31, Hilliard Darby 10
Lewistown Indian Lake 49, N. Lewisburg Triad 0
Lexington 24, Ontario 6
Liberty Center 14, Defiance Tinora 10
Lima Bath 28, Delphos St. John’s 27
Lima Perry 42, Antwerp 34
Lima Sr. 24, Middletown 17
Lisbon Beaver 36, Akr. North 0
London Madison Plains 44, Cedarville 0
Louisville 21, Canfield 17
Louisville Aquinas 35, Alliance 14
Lucas 49, E. Can. 27
Macedonia Nordonia 38, Mayfield 37
Magnolia Sandy Valley 35, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 28, OT
Mansfield Sr. 35, Sunbury Big Walnut 7
Mantua Crestwood 39, Beloit W. Branch 26
Maple Hts. 49, Cle. John Adams 6
Marietta 51, McConnelsville Morgan 48
Marion Pleasant 42, Cin. Shroder 0
Martins Ferry 74, Rayland Buckeye 0
Massillon Jackson 36, Akr. East 13
Massillon Perry 24, Vandalia Butler 14
Massillon Tuslaw 16, Smithville 15
Maumee 20, Tol. Bowsher 14, 2OT
McArthur Vinton County 34, Chillicothe Unioto 7
McComb 45, Carey 0
Mechanicsburg 49, W. Jefferson 18
Medina 55, Lakewood 0
Mentor 57, Massillon Washington 31
Miamisburg 44, W. Carrollton 0
Milan Edison 50, Oberlin Firelands 17
Millbury Lake 26, Montpelier 20
Minster 26, Ft. Loramie 20
Mogadore Field 34, Minerva 0
Monroeville 47, Crestline 13
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 23, Waynesfield-Goshen 6
Mt. Vernon 22, Marion Harding 20
N. Baltimore 40, Holgate 6
N. Can. Hoover 24, Lyndhurst Brush 20
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 35, Southington Chalker 0
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 46, Mt. Gilead 26
N. Royalton 38, N. Ridgeville 20
New Lexington 24, Lancaster Fairfield Union 6
New Middletown Spring. 31, Brookfield 27
New Philadelphia 14, Can. Cent. Cath. 6
Newark 41, Zanesville 0
Newport, Ky. 16, Cin. Finneytown 14
Northwood 42, Elmore Woodmore 28
Oak Harbor 42, Fostoria 14
Oberlin 26, New London 22
Olmsted Falls 33, Parma 18
Orange 21, Cle. Hay 14
Orwell Grand Valley 19, Jefferson Area 7
Ottawa-Glandorf 38, Mississauga North Prep, Ontario 13
Pataskala Licking Hts. 31, Galloway Westland 0
Pemberville Eastwood 21, Tol. Start 15
Peninsula Woodridge 56, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 14
Perry 35, Painesville Riverside 28
Perrysburg 47, Oregon Clay 7
Philo 44, Zanesville W. Muskingum 7
Pickerington N. 41, Grove City Cent. Crossing 13
Plain City Jonathan Alder 35, Marysville 14
Plymouth 39, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 19
Pomeroy Meigs 42, Gallipolis Gallia 7
Portsmouth Sciotoville 49, Crown City S. Gallia 16
Portsmouth W. 26, Proctorville Fairland 20
Racine Southern 21, Portsmouth Notre Dame 14
Reigning Sports Academy 56, Fostoria St. Wendelin 12
Reynoldsburg 35, New Albany 28
Richfield Revere 34, Medina Buckeye 28
Richmond Edison 29, E. Liverpool 14
Richwood N. Union 49, Marion Elgin 15
Rittman 47, Richmond Hts. 8
Roane County, W.Va. 42, S. Point 22
Rocky River 53, Fairview 13
Rootstown 28, Newton Falls 7
S. Charleston SE 48, Spring. NW 12
Salineville Southern 33, Bridgeport 22
Sarahsville Shenandoah 42, New Matamoras Frontier 0
Sebring McKinley 24, Windham 20
Shadyside 41, Magnolia, W.Va. 14
Sherwood Fairview 21, Wauseon 15
Solon 36, Aurora 6
Southeastern 48, McDermott Scioto NW 12
St. Marys Memorial 43, Sidney 39
Stow-Munroe Falls 56, Green 41
Strasburg-Franklin 41, Bowerston Conotton Valley 0
Streetsboro 42, Ravenna SE 20
Struthers 42, Youngs. Liberty 12
Sugarcreek Garaway 47, Dalton 28
Sullivan Black River 50, Collins Western Reserve 7
Swanton 36, Tol. Ottawa Hills 6
Sycamore Mohawk 39, Fremont St. Joseph 14
Tallmadge 27, Ravenna 24, OT
Temperance Bedford, Mich. 44, Tol. St. Francis 21
Thornville Sheridan 35, Granville 23
Tol. Cent. Cath. 31, Cols. Hartley 28
Tol. Rogers 21, Sylvania Southview 12
Tol. Whitmer 29, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 20
Tol. Woodward 58, Oregon Stritch 29
Tontogany Otsego 42, Metamora Evergreen 12
Toronto 36, Wellsville 16
Troy Christian 33, Day. Christian 6
Uniontown Lake 17, Akr. Garfield 0
Urbana 28, London 26
Vermilion 28, Lorain Clearview 20
Versailles 13, Celina 7
Vienna Mathews 49, Ashtabula St. John 6
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 21, Lore City Buckeye Trail 0
W. Salem NW 41, Loudonville 7
Wadsworth 27, Ashland 24
Warren Champion 42, Atwater Waterloo 27
Warren Harding 35, E. Cle. Shaw 0
Warrensville Hts. 59, Cle. John Marshall 6
Washington C.H. 42, Johnstown Northridge 6
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 51, Circleville 12
Waterford 37, Corning Miller 6
Waverly 39, Piketon 0
Westerville N. 24, Groveport-Madison 21
Westlake 30, Eastlake N. 28
Wheelersburg 49, Ironton 6
Whitehall-Yearling 39, Cols. Ready 25
Wickliffe 41, Rocky River Lutheran W. 6
Willard 31, Castalia Margaretta 24
Willoughby S. 33, Chardon NDCL 19
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 32, Paden City, W.Va. 0
Wilmington 42, Morrow Little Miami 12
Wooster Triway 27, Millersburg W. Holmes 26
Worthington Kilbourne 29, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 28
Youngs. Boardman 41, Youngs. East 0
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 35, Apple Creek Waynedale 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Arcanum vs. DeGraff Riverside, ppd. to Aug 27.
Archbishop Wood, Pa. vs. Huber Hts. Wayne, susp.
Batavia Clermont NE vs. Fayetteville-Perry, ppd. to Aug 27.
Bellbrook vs. Waynesville, ppd. to Aug 27.
Brookville vs. Lewisburg Tri-County N., ppd. to Aug 27.
Carlisle vs. Franklin, ppd. to Aug 27.
Casstown Miami E. vs. Milton-Union, ppd. to Aug 27.
Cin. Anderson vs. Middletown Fenwick, ppd. to Aug 27.
Cin. Gamble Montessori vs. Hamilton New Miami, ppd.
Cin. Glen Este vs. Cin. Princeton, ppd. to Aug 27.
Cin. Madeira vs. Norwood, ppd. to Aug 27.
Cin. Mariemont vs. Day. Oakwood, ppd. to Aug 27.
Cin. Moeller vs. W. Chester Lakota W., ppd. to Aug 27.
Cin. Sycamore vs. Cin. La Salle, ppd. to Aug 27.
Cin. Turpin vs. Cin. McNicholas, ppd. to Aug 27.
Cin. Western Hills vs. Cin. NW, ppd. to Aug 27.
Cin. Winton Woods vs. Clayton Northmont, ppd. to Aug 27.
Cin. Woodward vs. Cin. Walnut Hills, ppd. to Aug 27.
Cin. Wyoming vs. Cin. N. College Hill, ppd. to Aug 27.
Clarksville Clinton-Massie vs. Blanchester, ppd. to Aug 27.
Cle. Hts. vs. Youngs. Mooney, ppd. to Aug 27.
Day. Jefferson vs. New Madison Tri-Village, ppd. to Aug 27.
Day. Meadowdale vs. Piqua, ppd. to Aug 27.
Day. Northridge vs. Tipp City Bethel, ppd. to Aug 27.
Day. Thurgood Marshall vs. Spring. Shawnee, ppd. to Aug 27.
Dublin Coffman vs. Springfield, ppd. to Aug 27.
E. Central, Ind. vs. Harrison, ppd. to Aug 27.
Fairborn vs. New Carlisle Tecumseh, ppd. to Aug 27.
Fairfield vs. Centerville, ppd. to Aug 27.
Goshen vs. Hamilton Ross, ppd. to Aug 27.
Greenville vs. Eaton, ppd. to Aug 27.
Hamilton Badin vs. Cin. Taft, ppd. to Aug 27.
Hamilton vs. Milford, ppd. to Aug 27.
Hillsboro vs. Mt. Orab Western Brown, ppd. to Aug 27.
Kettering Alter vs. Kettering Fairmont, ppd. to Aug 27.
Lockland vs. Miami Valley Christian Academy, ppd.
Loveland vs. Liberty Twp. Lakota E., ppd. to Aug 27.
Maria Stein Marion Local vs. Day. Chaminade Julienne, ppd. to Aug 27.
Middletown Madison Senior vs. Oxford Talawanda, ppd. to Aug 27.
Milford Center Fairbanks vs. Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan, ppd. to Aug 27.
Morral Ridgedale vs. Ridgeway Ridgemont, ppd. to Aug 27.
New Bremen vs. Bradford, ppd.
New Paris National Trail vs. Camden Preble Shawnee, ppd. to Aug 27.
Norwalk St. Paul vs. Sandusky St. Mary, ppd.
Reading vs. St. Bernard Roger Bacon, ppd. to Aug 27.
Spring. Cath. Cent. vs. Spring. Greenon, ppd. to Aug 27.
Spring. NE vs. Spring. Kenton Ridge, ppd. to Aug 27.
Springboro vs. Mason, ppd. to Aug 27.
St. Henry vs. Covington, ppd. to Aug 27.
Tipp City Tippecanoe vs. St. Paris Graham, ppd. to Aug 27.
Trenton Edgewood vs. Monroe, ppd. to Aug 27.
Trotwood-Madison vs. Troy, ppd. to Aug 27.
Union City, Ind. vs. Union City Mississinawa Valley, ppd. to Aug 27.
Van Buren vs. Harrod Allen E., ppd. to Aug 27.
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. vs. New Lebanon Dixie, ppd. to Aug 27.
W. Liberty-Salem vs. Germantown Valley View, ppd. to Aug 27.
Wapakoneta vs. Bellefontaine, ppd. to Aug 27.
Williamsburg vs. Cin. Deer Park, ppd. to Aug 27.
Zanesville Rosecrans vs. Lancaster Fisher Cath., ppd. to Aug 27.