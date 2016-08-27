Lady Defenders outlast Wood County Christian

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — A home opener to remember.

In a back-and-forth match the Ohio Valley Christian volleyball team claimed a 3-2 victory over Wood County Christian on Friday night in Gallipolis, in the first home game for the Lady Defenders in 2016.

In the opening game, OVCS (3-0) fell behind by four points early, but ended the game with a 13-4 run to claim a 25-21 victory.

It was the Lady Defenders who charged out to the four-point lead at 9-5 in the second game, but Wood County Christian bounced back to take a 15-12 lead. Ohio Valley Christian tied the game at 15, but surrendered six straight points to the Lady Wildcats. OVCS battled back to within three, but fell to WCCS by a 25-20 count in the second game.

Ohio Valley Christian took an early 6-3 lead in the second game, but surrendered four straight points and the lead. The Wood County Christian lead was short-lived, however, as the Lady Defenders took the advantage back at 8-7. OVCS never relinquished that lead and eventually won the third game by a 25-18 margin.

The Lady Wildcats evened the match at 2-2 after a 25-19 win in the fourth game, which WCCS never trailed in.

The Lady Defenders scored the first four points of the fifth and deciding game, and they never looked back, rolling to a 15-10 victory.

Cori Hutchison led the OVCS service attack with 16 points, including four aces. Emily Childers marked 12 service points five aces, Katie Bradley added 11 points with two aces, while Katie Westfall and Marcie Kessinger had seven points each, including three aces by Westfall and one by Kessinger. Destiny Gray and Makala Sizemore rounded out the OVCS service attack with three and two points respectively.

At the net, Ohio Valley Christian was led by Bradley with 11 kills and one block, and Westfall with 10 kills and five blocks. Hutchison had three kills and two blocks, Childers added one kill, while Gray and Sizemore each had one block.

The Blue and Gold will return to action on Monday, when they visit Covenant Christian. OVCS defeated CCS 2-0 in a tri-match earlier this season.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.