Black Knights compete at Huntington Invite

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. — The Point Pleasant High School cross country squads competed on Saturday at the Huntington Hilltop Invitational meet, as the Black Knights sported five girls runners and seven boys runners.

The Black Knight boys had 468 points, while the Lady Knights notched 272.

For the boys, sophomore Luke Wilson led the way with a 19th-place finish, completing the 5K course in 20 minutes and 13 seconds.

Chase Lowery, a freshman, was the next Black Knight runner to cross — placing 60th in 23:35.

The remainder of the Point Pleasant boys finished from 85th thru 105th, as there 105 runners in the boys high school race.

A pair of freshmen — Isaac Daniels and Ethan Scott — crossed the line back-to-back in 85th and 86th-place.

Daniels ran a time of 28:06, followed by Scott who completed the race in 28:27.

Wyatt Dean was 90th in 29:48, Tanner Durst was 93rd in 30 minutes and 15 seconds, and senior Byron Fisher finished 105th in one second shy of 40 minutes.

For the girls, sophomore Allison Henderson had a 31st-place finish for Point Pleasant, completing the course in 26 minutes and 36 seconds.

The remaining runners for the Lady Knights all finished from 66th thru 75th — as there were 83 total runners in the girls high school race.

Karson Bonecutter was 66th in 30:57, Cierra Beatty was 70th in 32:14, Tanner King was 73rd in 33:46, and Tayllor King was 75th in 34:09.

Cabell-Midland swept the team championships with 29 points for the boys and 48 for the girls.

Parkersburg was the runner-up in both — with 43 points for the boys and 54 for the gals.

Jacob Birurakis of George Washington was the individual race winner for the boys in 17 minutes and 43 seconds, while Gretchen Mills captured the girls race with a time of 21:18.

