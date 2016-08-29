Blue Angels win Athens Invitational quad-match

THE PLAINS, Ohio — The perfect start continues.

The Gallia Academy volleyball team won all three of its matches at the Athens Invitational on Saturday, defeating Circleville, Waterford and Miami Trace to move to 4-0 on the year.

The Blue Angels’ began the day facing the team that eliminated them from the 2015 postseason, the Lady Tigers of Circleville. GAHS defeated CHS 25-19 in the opening game, but the Lady Tigers answered with a 25-17 victory in the second game. Gallia Academy took the deciding third game by a 25-17 count, earning a bit of revenge over Circleville.

GAHS faced Waterford next, and disposed of the reigning three-time Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division champion by consecutive counts of 25-14.

In the final tilt of the quad-match, GAHS was matched up with Miami Trace, and the Blue Angels topped the Lady Panthers by scores of 25-17 and 25-18.

For the quad-match, GAHS senior Carly Shriver led the Blue Angels with 25 service points, followed by Ashton Webb and Jenna Meadows with 19 each. Ryleigh Caldwell posted 13 service points, Alex Barnes added nine, while Grace Martin had seven and Brooke Pasquale finished with one.

Grace Martin led the Blue and White at the net with 21 kills and eight blocks, while Webb added 16 kills and four blocks. Meadows finished with 13 kills, Barnes chipped in with 10 kills and one block, while Caldwell had nine kills and one block. Rounding out the Blue Angels’ net attack were Shriver with five kills and Hunter Copley with one.

Shriver also had a team-high in assists, with 47 for the day, while Peri Martin was next with 16. Meadows led the Blue Angel defense 31 digs, followed by Webb and Pasquale with 25 each, and Grace Martin with 21.

GAHS resumes Ohio Valley Conference play on Tuesday, when Fairland visits Centenary.

In the other matches from the quad, Circleville defeated both MTHS and WHS 2-0, while the Lady Panthers claimed a 2-1 victory over Waterford.

In the tri-match at the Athens Invitational, Eastern fell to both Huntington Ross and the host Lady Bulldogs. The Lady Eagles are now 2-2 on the year.

Gallia Academy sophomore Ashton Webb (11) attempts a spike in front of senior teammates Carly Shriver (20) and Brooke Pasquale (10) during the Blue Angels' OVC victory over Chesapeake, on Thursday in Centenary.