Defenders win in 4 over Covenant

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. — It might have been a slow start on Monday night, but for the Ohio Valley Christian School volleyball team — it was the finish that mattered most.

After being blitzed by host Covenant Christian 25-6 in the opening game, the visiting Lady Defenders captured the final three sets — 27-25, 25-10 and 25-20 — to remain perfect for the season.

The Lady Defenders are now 4-0, as they also swept the Lady Eagles as part of a triangular match to open the year.

This time, OVCS’ Katie Westfall racked up 29 service points, including a hefty dozen aces.

Katie Bradley added 14 points and Cori Hutchison 11, including a pair of aces by Hutchison.

Marcie Kessinger and Emily Childers chipped in with nine points apiece, as Destiny Gray garnered six.

Of the team’s 24 kills, Westfall with 10 and Bradley with seven were the Defenders’ top attackers.

Bradley set for 44 assists, while Childers chalked up 37 to go along with four kills.

Hutchison had a pair of blocks while Bradley boasted one.

Ohio Valley Christian School returns home on Thursday night, as it hosts Wahama in what will be the White Falcons’ second match of the year.

