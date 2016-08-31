Wahama, Rebels top Trimble in TVC match

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The Wahama White Falcons clipped the host South Gallia Rebels, while the Rebels simultaneously topped the Trimble Tomcats, in a triangular Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division golf match on Tuesday at Cliffside Golf Club in Gallipolis.

As the host school, the Rebels played both Wahama and Trimble in official TVC-Hocking matches, while Wahama and Trimble were not playing each other head-to-head in the league.

The White Falcons, with five players on Tuesday, fired a team total of 250 — edging out South Gallia (253) by only three strokes.

Trimble totaled an even 270 — with all four of its scores ranging between 64 and 72.

The Rebels and Tomcats fielded four players apiece, which is the necessary number to post a team score.

Gage Smith led the White Falcons with a 56, followed by a 61 from Anthony Ortiz and a 63 from Jase Heckaman.

The fourth counting card belonged to Destiny Sayre with a 70, while Wahama’s non-counting tally belonged to Walker Stanhope with a 72.

South Gallia junior Curtis Hanner captured match medalist honors, shooting a 12-over-par 48 on the Cliffside backside nine holes.

Bryce Nolan and Amaya Howell had 67s for the Rebels, while the final SGHS score was Mackenzie Martin’s 71.

Trimble’s four scores were Nathan Riley with a 64, Korbin Cruse with a 66, Zach Bragg with a 68 and Aiden Bailes with a 72.

Both the Rebels and White Falcons return to the road, and return to TVC-Hocking Division action, today (Thursday, Sept. 1).

Eastern and Wahama will both be at Belpre, while South Gallia and Waterford will both be at Southern.

Tee times are set for 4:30 p.m.

