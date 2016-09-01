Rebels head to Fed Hock

River Valley Raiders (1-0) at Gallia Academy Blue Devils (0-1)

Last Week: River Valley defeated Eastern 51-27 in Bidwell; Gallia Academy lost to Meigs 42-7 in Gallipolis.

Last meeting between the teams: September 5, 2015. River Valley won 27-13, in Bidwell.

Current head-to-head streak: River Valley has won 1 straight.

RVHS offense last week: 74 rushing yards, 303 passing yards.

GAHS offense last week: 59 rushing yards, 52 passing yards.

RVHS offensive leaders last week: QB Patrick Brown 13-of-18, 303 yards, 4TDs, INT; RB Jacob Campbell 11 carries, 40 yards TD; WR Tre Craycraft 8 receptions 175 yards, TD.

GAHS offensive leaders last week: QB Justin McClelland 8-of-14, 52 yards, INT; RB Clay Plymale 4 carries, 32 yards, TD; WR Wyatt Sipple 3 receptions, 22 yards.

RVHS defense last week: 104 rushing yards, 254 passing yards

GAHS defense last week: 220 rushing yards, 271 passing yards

Five things to note:

1. This is the 12th gridiron meeting between GAHS and RVHS, with the Blue Devils holding a 10-2 record. In the 12 games, GAHS holds a 411-to-90 scoring edge. This is the second annual OVB Community Bowl, with River Valley in current possession of the traveling trophy.

2. Of the 446 combined yards between Gallia Academy and River Valley in last years’ game, all but five yards were lost to graduation. River Valley’s Dylan Brown — who marked five yards on two carries in Week 2 of 2015 — is the only player that had yardage in last year’s game that is back for this year.

3. GAHS has lost 10 consecutive non-league games. The Blue Devils’ last non-league victory came by a 55-37 count at Fairland on September 12, 2014. RVHS is 9-1 in its’ last 10 non-league regular season games.

4. The Raiders have never won in five games at Memorial Field. RVHS has defeated the Blue Devils twice, once in Cheshire (1996) and once in Bidwell (2015).

5. Week 1 was as bad for the Blue Devils as it was good for River Valley. Gallia Academy committed three turnovers and managed only six first downs, while the Raiders had just one turnover and 18 first downs. Both defenses picked off two passes in the season openers.

South Gallia Rebels (0-1, 0-0) at Federal Hocking Lancers (0-1, 0-0)

Last Week: South Gallia lost to East 49-16, in Sciotoville; Federal Hocking lost to Alexander 39-0, in Albany.

Last meeting between the teams: September 4, 2015. South Gallia won 44-13 in Mercerville.

Current head-to-head streak: South Gallia has won 3 straight.

SGHS offense last week: 178 rushing yards, 40 passing yards.

FHHS offense last week: 118 rushing yards, 7 passing yards.

SGHS offensive leaders last week: QB Chase Kemper 1-of-1, 40 yards, TD; RB Johnny Sheets 11 carries, 100 yards, TD; WR Cory Bryan 1 reception, 40 yards, TD.

FHHS offensive leaders last week: QB Dillon Wilfong 1-of-4, 7 yards, 2INTs; RB Walker Church 17 carries, 68 yards; WR Branden Gould 1 reception 7 yards.

SGHS defense last week: 178 rushing yards, 151 passing yards

FHHS defense last week: 264 rushing yards, 60 passing yards

Five things to note:

1. South Gallia is 5-1 against the Lancers all-time, with a 201-to-123 scoring edge. All six meetings between the teams have happened as members of the TVC Hocking.

2. The Rebels’ last trip to Stewart was on September 5, 2014. SGHS defeated Federal Hocking by a 44-8 final in that game.

3. Federal Hocking’s only victory over the Rebels came on on September 28, 2012, in Athens County. FHHS won that game by a 56-0 count.

4. South Gallia trailed 49-0 by the time it scored for the first time last week at East.

5. Dating back to 2014, the Lancers have lost 12 consecutive games. Including last week, FHHS has been shutout in four of its last six games.

South Gallia's Johnny Sheets (7) carries the ball during the Rebels' Ohio High School Athletic Association jamboree football game at River Valley.

Blue Devils host Raiders in Saturday night rivalry