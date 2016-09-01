Lancers sweep Lady Rebels

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — The home court wasn’t exactly kind to the South Gallia High School volleyball team last week.

That’s because, after losing a five-set thriller against non-league Symmes Valley on Monday night, the host Rebels were swept in Thursday night’s Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division opener.

Facing Federal Hocking, the visiting Lady Lancers swept South Gallia by counts of 25-22, 25-7 and 25-11.

Erin Evans led the Lady Rebels with nine service points, followed by four from Aaliyah Howell.

Taylor Burnette and Kara McCormick chipped in with three points apiece.

Rachal Colburn collected a team-high five kills, which also included a block kill.

Evans and Oliva Hornsby had three kills apiece, as Hornsby and Burnette both had three assists.

Howell and Burnette both had a pair of aces, while Burnette led the way defensively with six digs.

The Rebels are now 0-2, and return to TVC-Hocking Division action on Tuesday at Eastern.

Paul Boggs can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106