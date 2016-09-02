Lady Raiders fall to Nelsonville-York, Wellston

BIDWELL, Ohio — Talk about your mid-week blues.

The River Valley volleyball team suffered a pair of Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division setbacks on Tuesday and Thursday, at Wellston and home against Nelsonville-York respectively. Both matches were 3-0 finals.

In the match against Wellston (3-0, 1-0 TVC Ohio), the Lady Raiders (5-1, 0-2) dropped the opener by a 25-15, and then lost the next two games by matching counts of 25-16.

Angel Toler led RVHS against the Lady Golden Rockets, posting six service points. Carly Gilmore was next with five, followed by Emily Adkins and Rachel Horner with four each, including one ace by Adkins. Isabella Mershon rounded out the RVHS service attack with one point.

Gilmore led RVHS at the net with nine kills and eight blocks, followed by Horner with five kills and one block. Mershon and Jaden Neal each posted two kills, Toler added one, while Rayanna Adkins had one block.

Toler also had team-bests in digs with 16 and assists with seven. Gilmore had 15 digs in the loss, Horner added 14 digs, while Mershon finished with five assists.

The Lady Buckeyes claimed consecutive victories of 25-13, 25-11 and 25-19 at River Valley on Thursday.

Toler again led the RVHS service attack, posting six points and one ace. Emily Adkins had four points, Gilmore and Neal each added three, while Horner and Mershon each came up with one service point.

Gilmore, Neal and Horner each had three kills, with Toler and Mershon each picking up three assists in the setback. Gilmore led the RVHS net defense with 10 blocks, followed by Horner with two and Mershon with one. Toler also had a team-best with 14 digs, followed by Horner with 13 and Gilmore with 10.

After a non-conference clash with Gallia Academy on Saturday, the Lady Raiders will resume TVC Ohio play on Tuesday, at Vinton County.

