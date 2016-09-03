Waterford blanks White Falcons, 58-0

WATERFORD, Ohio — Just because you start out slow, doesn’t mean that it can’t become a big night.

The Waterford football team had just eight points after one quarter of play Friday night in Washington County, but the Wildcats scored 50 over the next three 12-minute stanzas to defeat Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Wahama by a 58-0 count.

The Wildcats (2-0, 2-0 TVC Hocking) went ahead 8-0 3:55 into play, as senior Tyler McCutcheon scored on a one-yard run, that was followed by a successful two-point conversion pass from Isaac Huffman to Cody Harris.

Waterford didn’t score again until the 8:01 mark of the second quarter, when Huffman connected with Harris for a 65-yard scoring pass. Huffman ran in the two-point conversion to put the hosts up 16-0.

The Green and White scored again on at the 5:05 mark, when they blocked a Wahama (0-2, 0-1) punt and Clayton Campbell recovered the ball in the endzone.

Waterford scored once more in the second period, as McCutcheon found paydirt on a nine-yard run with 40 seconds left. Harris’ kick was good, giving the hosts a 29-0 lead at the break.

Waterford wasted little time getting on the board in the second half, as Braden Bellville broke a 71-yard scoring run. Harris added the kick, putting the hosts ahead 36-0 with 9:29 left in the third.

Waterford scored once more in the third quarter, as Wyatt Lang caught a four-yard TD pass from Huffman, with 39 seconds left in the period. The point after kick failed, but the hosts took a 42-0 lead into the finale.

With 7:16 left in the game, Waterford went up 49-0, as Ty McGraw scored on a 28-yard run and Harris added the extra point.

With 5:30 remaining, the Wildcat defense got in on the scoring action, as Bryce Rohrer tackled a White Falcon in the endzone for a safety.

The final score of the 58-0 decision came with 4:27 left, as Austin Pyatt broke a 49-yard touchdown run and Harris added the extra point.

For the game, Waterford held a 411-to-58 advantage in total offense, a 12-to-4 edge in first downs and a 296-to-62 advantage in rushing yards. Both teams were penalized four times, the White Falcons were sent back 30 yards, while the hosts were backed up 40 yards. Wahama didn’t commit a turnover in the setback, but forced one, recovering a Wildcat fumble.

Colton Arrington led the Wahama offense with 43 rushing yards on eight attempts. Arrington caught Wahama’s only pass for minus-4 yards, with quarterback Bryton Grate finishing 1-for-1 passing.

Wyatt Edwards carried the ball 15 times for the White Falcons, gaining 12 yards, while Brady Bumgarner had seven yards on 10 rushes.

McCutcheon had 109 yards and two scores on 12 carries to lead the Wildcat rushing attack, while Bellville added 88 yards and one TD on five carries.

Huffman — who rushed three times for a total of 23 yards — completed 6-of-10 passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns.

Lang caught a game-best three passes for 34 yards and one score, Harris had one 65-yard catch for a score, while McCutcheon and Taylor Strahler each caught one pass for nine and seven yards respectively.

The White Falcons will try to bounce back from this loss — which is their largest margin of defeat in the last 21 years — on Friday in their home opener against Southern. The Tornadoes defeated Frontier by a 27-6 count in non-league action, on Friday in New Matamoras.

Waterford will try to improve to 3-0 next Friday when the Wildcats visit 2-0 Fort Frye, which defeated Newcomerstown 40-to-8 on Friday.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.