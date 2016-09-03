Bobcats claw through Hannan, 60-0

ASHTON, W.Va. — The second half proved to be more indicative of the final outcome than the first.

Visiting Green scored 32 points in the final 25 minutes of regulation, which allowed the Bobcats to run away with a 60-0 victory over the Hannan football team Friday night during a Week 2 non-conference contest at the Craigo Athletic Complex in Mason County.

The Wildcats (0-2) mustered a pretty solid first half, with the exception of 50-second spell late in the first quarter that allowed GHS (2-0) to turn a slim 8-0 cushion into a commanding 18-0 advantage.

HHS — which managed only three first downs in the first half — made a pair of defensive stops on Green’s next two possessions to keep things interesting midway through the third, but a costly turnover at the GHS 13-yard line ultimately provided a window of opportunity for the guests.

With 4:51 remaining in the half, the Bobcats marched 87 yards in 13 plays while eating up all but seven seconds of game clock. The end result was the third rushing touchdown of the half for Green’s Tyler Darnell, which gave the Green and White a 24-0 advantage at the break.

The Bobcats scored 24 points in the third quarter and came away with touchdowns on all four of their second half possessions, then tacked on their final points of the night following a 22-yard interception return by Brayden Bush with 6:38 left in regulation.

A Hannan player suffered an injury with 2:49 remaining in the fourth quarter. After 20 minutes of attending to the young man, the referees and coaches met and decided to call the game.

The Wildcats — who were outgained 401-149 in total yards of offense — committed six costly turnovers on the night, which included three interceptions and three lost fumbles. Green’s defense also recorded a safety in the triumph.

The Bobcats churned out 386 rushing yards on 54 attempts, with Darnell supplying 187 yards and four scores on the ground on 24 attempts.

Darnell started the scoring with a nine-yard TD run at the 7:15 mark of Green’s first drive, then Darnell capped a six-play, 43-yard drive at the 4:32 mark following a 12-yard scamper — making it a 16-0 contest.

Hannan’s ensuing drive started at its own four and following a three yard gain on first down, Bush followed by sacking Logan Nibert in the end zone for a safety — which made it 18-0 with 3:41 left in the opening period.

Darnell’s fourth and final rushing score came at the 9:12 mark of the third for a 32-0 advantage. Alex Hughes and Alec Smith added seven- and two-yard scoring runs to close out the third canto for a 48-0 lead.

Smith added a five-yard run with 10:42 left in regulation, then Bush capped the scoring with a pick-six that covered 22 yards at the 6:38 mark for a 60-point decision.

The Bobcats claimed an 18-8 advantage in first downs and were penalized 13 times for 100 yards, compared to only seven flags for 46 yards by the hosts. GHS punted only once, did not have a fumble and also converted on 5-of-8 two-point conversion tries.

The Wildcats, conversely, mustered only 57 rushing yards on 18 attempts and also lost three of their four fumbles. The hosts also punted three times in the setback.

Aaron Turner paced the HHS running game with 41 yards on three carries, followed by D.C. Janicker with 15 yards on three totes.

Logan Nibert was 4-of-10 passing for 50 yards and threw two interceptions for Hannan, while teammate Matt Qualls was 4-of-11 passing for 42 yards to go along with the pick-six to Bush.

Michael Lowe had three catches for 33 yards to pace the Cats, while Dominic Burris hauled in two passes for 42 yards.

The Blue and White have now dropped 19 straight regular season contests.

Hughes followed Darnell with 105 rushing yards on 13 carries and also went 2-of-5 passing for 25 yards. Tyler McClain led the Green wideouts with one catch for 17 yards, while Smith grabbed one pass for five yards.

Bush, McClain and Tayte Carver each had an interception in the triumph. Darnell also recovered two fumbles in the first half.

Hannan returns to action Friday when it travels to Bishop Donahue for a Week 3 non-conference matchup at 7:30 p.m.

Green will host Eastern in a Week 3 non-league tilt on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Hannan defenders Michael Lowe (14), Chris Exline (9) and Richard Parsons (79) try to bring down Green runningback Tyler McClain during a first half carry Friday night in a Week 2 non-conference contest in Ashton, W.Va.