OVP Week 2 Football Box Scores

Point Pleasant 19, Ripley 17
PP 13-0-3-3 — 19
R 0-10-7-0 — 17
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
PP: Cason Payne 73 run (kick failed) 7:06
PP: Grant Safford 38 run (Jason Schultz kick) 4:08
Second Quarter
R: Chase Morgan 5 run (Ryan Shatto kick) 4:27
R: Shatto 34 field goal 0:05
Third Quarter
PP: Schultz 33 field goal 8:31
R: Chance Morgan 2 run (Shatto kick) 4:12
Fourth Quarter
PP: Schultz 20 field goal 7:34
Team Statistics/Individual leaders
First Downs: PP 10, R 15;
Rushes-Yds: PP 33-265, R 42-224;
Pass Yds: PP 12, R 47;
Total Yds: PP 277, R 271;
Comp-Att-Int: PP 2-6-0, R 4-14-1;
Penalties-Yds: PP 4-37, R 11-83;
Fumbles-Lost: PP 1-1, R 1-1;
RUSHING
PP: Grant Safford 19-139, Cason Payne 12-119, Sheb Harris 1-3 Josh Wamsley 1-(-4)
R: Brayden Campbell 13-75, Chance Morgan 20-60, Chase Morgan 12-45, Rocky Ford 3-30, Ty Eshenaur 3-11, Robert Evans 1-3.
PASSING
PP: Cason Payne 2-6-0 12.
R: Brayden Campbell 4-14-1 47.
RECEIVING
PP: Alec Smith 1-7, Jason Wamsley 1-5.
R: Anthony Jarvis 1-17, Chase Morgan 1-16, Chance Morgan 1-13, Ty Eshenaur 1-1.
— — —
Waterford 58, Wahama 0
WAH 0-0-0-0 — 0
WAT 8-21-13-16 — 58
First Quarter
WAT: Tyler McCutcheon 1 run (Cody Harris pass from Isaac Huffman) 8:05
Second Quarter
WAT: Harris 65 pass from Huffman (Huffman run) 8:01
WAT: Clayton Campbell recovers blocked punt (run failed) 5:05
WAT: McCutcheon 9 run (Harris kick) :40.6
Third Quarter
WAT: Braden Bellville 71 run (Harris kick) 9:29
WAT: Wyatt Lang 4 pass from Huffman (kick blocked) :39.7
Fourth Quarter
WAT: Ty McGraw 28 run (Harris kick) 7:16
WAT: Bryce Rohrer safety, 5:30
WAT: Austin Pyatt 49 run (Harris kick) 4:27
Team Statistics/Individual leaders
First Downs: WAH 4, WAT 12;
Rushes-Yds: WAH 35-62, WAT 23-296;
Pass Yds: WAH (-4), WAT 115;
Total Yds: WAH 58, WAT 411;
Comp-Att-Int: WAH 1-1-0, WAT 6-10-0;
Penalties-Yds: WAH 4-30, WAT 4-40;
Fumbles-Lost: WAH 1-0, WAT 2-1.
RUSHING
WAH: Colton Arrington 8-43, Wyatt Edwards 15-12, Brady Bumgarner 10-7.
WAT: Tyler McCutcheon 12-109, Braden Bellville 5-88, Isaac Huffman 3-23.
PASSING
WAH: Bryton Grate 1-1-0 (-4).
WAT: Isaac Huffman 6-10-0 115.
RECEIVING
WAH: Colton Arrington 1-(-4).
WAT: Wyatt Lang 3-34, Cody Harris 1-65, Tyler McCutcheon 1-9, Taylor Strahler 1-7.
— — —
Miller 20, Eastern 14
M 6-0-8-6 — 20
E 0-8-0-6 — 14
First Quarter
M: Seattle Compston 1 run (kick failed) 7:03
Second Quarter
E: Jett Facemyer 1 run (Catlettpass from Jett Facemyer) 4:15
Third Quarter
M: Zach Waldrop 38 pass from Cole Geil (Alec Eveland pass from Geil) 2:27
Fourth Quarter
M: Zach Waldrop 1 run (kick failed) 10:39
E: Josh Brewer 1 run (kick failed) 6:52
Team Statistics/Individual leaders
First Downs: M 15, E 15;
Rushes-Yards: M 44-213, E 29-127;
Pass Yards: M 65, E 123;
Comp-Att-INT: M 5-12-1, E 9-20-2;
Total Yards: M 278, E 250;
Fumbles-Lost: M 5-0, E 2-1;
Penalties-Yards: M 3-33, E 9-60.
RUSHING
M: Zach Waldrop 26-173, Seattle Compston 12-40, Carson Starlin 4-17, Cole Geil 2-(-17).
E: Jett Facemyer 18-81, Josh Brewer 5-3, Nate Durst 3-32, Blaise Facemyer 1-8, Jeremiah Martindale 1-4, Owen Arix 1-(-1).
PASSING
M: Cole Geil 5-12-1 65.
E: Jett Facemyer 9-20-2 123.
RECEIVING
M: Carson Starlin 2-11, Zach Waldrop 1-38, Seattle Compston 1-10, Alec Eveland 1-6.
E: Corbett Catlett 3-68, Jeremiah Martindale 3-34, Blaise Facemyer 2-13, Jon Wolfe 1-8.
— — —
Amanda-Clearcreek 20, Meigs 14
A-C 7-7-0-6 — 20
Meigs 0-14-0-0— 14
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
A-C: Joey Drake, 35-yard run (Zach Meadows kick), 6:08
Second Quarter
A-C: R.J. Martin, 1-yard run (Zach Meadows kick), 6:35
MHS: Tyler Garretson, 20-yard pass from Cody Bartrum (Layne Acree kick), 4:33
MHS: Zach Helton, 4-yard pass from Cody Bartrum (Layne Acree kick) 2:14
Fourth Quarter
A-C: R. J. Martin, 15-yard run (kick failed), 4:38
Team Statistics/Individual leaders
First Downs: A-C 13, MHS 15;
Rushes-Yds: A-C 41-179, MHS 29-64;
Pass Yds: A-C 47, MHS 168;
Total Yds: A-C 226, MHS 232;
Comp-Att-Int: A-C 5-13-0, MHS 16-30-1;
Penalties-Yds: A-C 7-65, MHS 4-21;
Fumbles-Lost: A-C 2-1, MHS 3-0
RUSHING
A-C: R.J. Martin 24-126 2TD, Brayden Neff 11-21, Joey Drake 5-31 TD, Brock Schneider 1-1
MHS: Cody Bartrum 14-38, Lane Cullums 6-15, Tyler Garretson 4-16, Landon Acree 1-3, Zach Helton 2-(-1), Zach Bartrum 1-(-3), Christian Mattox 1-(-4)
PASSING
A-C: Brayden Neff 5-13-0-47
MHS: Cody Bartrum 16-30-1-168 2TD
RECEIVING
A-C: Brock Schneider 3-32, Dalton Covell 1-12, Schyler Boyer 1-3
MHS: Zach Bartrum 7-72, Zach Helton 3-31 TD, Bailey Caruthers 4-42, Tyler Garretson 2-23 TD
— — —
South Gallia 42, Federal Hocking 24
SG 6-0-16-20 — 42
FH 6-6-12-0 — 24
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
FH: Walker Church 20 run (kick failed) 9:02
SG: A.J. Woodall 2 run (run failed) 4:07
Second Quarter
FH: Church 1 run (kick failed) 2:12
Third Quarter
FH: Colten Roark 65 pass from Dillon Wilfong (pass failed) 9:52
SG: Johnny Sheets 23 run (Sheets run) 5:17
SG: Sheets 63 run (Colten Coughenour run) 1:53
FH: Deakin Hatfield 75 kickoff return (kick failed) 1:40
Fourth Quarter
SG: David Kuhn 14 run (Sheets run) 11:30
SG: Kuhn 29 run (run failed) 7:57
SG: Josh Henry 1 INT return (kick failed) 2:38
Team Statistics/Individual leaders
First Downs: SG 17, FH 10;
Rushes-Yds: SG 51-467, FH 34-43;
Pass Yds: SG 0, FH 189;
Total Yds: SG 467, FH 232;
Comp-Att-Int: SG 0-3-1, FH 8-13-2;
Penalties-Yds: SG 7-76, FH 6-40;
Fumbles-Lost: SG 3-1, FH 5-1.
RUSHING
SG: Johnny Sheets 27-336, David Kuhn 8-70, Josh Henry 10-67, A.J. Woodall 2-3, Colten Coughenour 4-(-9).
FH: Walker Church 15-54, Gavin Conkle 6-21, Dillon Wilfong 13-(-32).
PASSING
SG: Colten Coughenour 0-3-1 0.
FH: Dillon Wilfong 8-13-2 189.
RECEIVING
SG: None.
FH: Colten Roark 3-131, Gavin Conkle 2-33, Deakin Hatfield 1-15, Branden Gould 1-7, Walker Church 1-3.
— — —
Green 60, Hannan 0
G 18-6-24-12 — 60
H 0-0-0-0 — 0
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
G: Tyler Darnell 9 run (Alex Hughes run) 7:15
G: Darnell 12 run (Hughes run) 4:32
G: Safety 3:41
Second Quarter
G: Darnell 7 run (run failed) 0:07.3
Third Quarter
G: Darnell 3 run (Hughes run) 9:12
G: Hughes 7 run (Darnell run) 5:27
G: Alec Smith 2 run (Tayte Carver run) 4:30
Fourth Quarter
G: Smith 5 run (run failed) 10:42
G: Brayden Bush 22 INT return (run failed) 6:38
Team Statistics/Individual leaders
First Downs: G 18, H 8;
Rushes-Yds: G 54-386, H 18-57;
Pass Yds: G 25, H 92;
Total Yds: G 401, H 149;
Comp-Att-Int: G 2-5-0, H 8-21-3;
Penalties-Yds: G 13-100, H 7-46;
Fumbles-Lost: G 0-0, H 4-3.
RUSHING
G: Tyler Darnell 24-187, Alex Hughes 13-105, Alec Smith 10-45, Tayte Carver 5-37, Tyler McClain 2-12.
H: Aaron Turner 3-41, D.C. Janicker 3-15, Michael Lowe 4-9, Stephan Berry 2-4, Jordan Fitzwater 1-4, Logan Nibert 3-(-5), Matt Qualls 2-(-11).
PASSING
G: Alex Hughes 2-5-0 25.
H: Logan Nibert 4-10-2 50, Matt Qualls 4-11-1 42.
RECEIVING
G: Tyler McClain 1-17, Alec Smith 1-5.
H: Michael Lowe 3-33, Dominic Burris 2-42, Isaiah White 1-17, Stephan Berry 1-8, Jordan Fitzwater 1-(-8).