OVP Week 2 Football Box Scores


Point Pleasant 19, Ripley 17

PP 13-0-3-3 — 19

R 0-10-7-0 — 17

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

PP: Cason Payne 73 run (kick failed) 7:06

PP: Grant Safford 38 run (Jason Schultz kick) 4:08

Second Quarter

R: Chase Morgan 5 run (Ryan Shatto kick) 4:27

R: Shatto 34 field goal 0:05

Third Quarter

PP: Schultz 33 field goal 8:31

R: Chance Morgan 2 run (Shatto kick) 4:12

Fourth Quarter

PP: Schultz 20 field goal 7:34

Team Statistics/Individual leaders

First Downs: PP 10, R 15;

Rushes-Yds: PP 33-265, R 42-224;

Pass Yds: PP 12, R 47;

Total Yds: PP 277, R 271;

Comp-Att-Int: PP 2-6-0, R 4-14-1;

Penalties-Yds: PP 4-37, R 11-83;

Fumbles-Lost: PP 1-1, R 1-1;

RUSHING

PP: Grant Safford 19-139, Cason Payne 12-119, Sheb Harris 1-3 Josh Wamsley 1-(-4)

R: Brayden Campbell 13-75, Chance Morgan 20-60, Chase Morgan 12-45, Rocky Ford 3-30, Ty Eshenaur 3-11, Robert Evans 1-3.

PASSING

PP: Cason Payne 2-6-0 12.

R: Brayden Campbell 4-14-1 47.

RECEIVING

PP: Alec Smith 1-7, Jason Wamsley 1-5.

R: Anthony Jarvis 1-17, Chase Morgan 1-16, Chance Morgan 1-13, Ty Eshenaur 1-1.

— — —

Waterford 58, Wahama 0

WAH 0-0-0-0 — 0

WAT 8-21-13-16 — 58

First Quarter

WAT: Tyler McCutcheon 1 run (Cody Harris pass from Isaac Huffman) 8:05

Second Quarter

WAT: Harris 65 pass from Huffman (Huffman run) 8:01

WAT: Clayton Campbell recovers blocked punt (run failed) 5:05

WAT: McCutcheon 9 run (Harris kick) :40.6

Third Quarter

WAT: Braden Bellville 71 run (Harris kick) 9:29

WAT: Wyatt Lang 4 pass from Huffman (kick blocked) :39.7

Fourth Quarter

WAT: Ty McGraw 28 run (Harris kick) 7:16

WAT: Bryce Rohrer safety, 5:30

WAT: Austin Pyatt 49 run (Harris kick) 4:27

Team Statistics/Individual leaders

First Downs: WAH 4, WAT 12;

Rushes-Yds: WAH 35-62, WAT 23-296;

Pass Yds: WAH (-4), WAT 115;

Total Yds: WAH 58, WAT 411;

Comp-Att-Int: WAH 1-1-0, WAT 6-10-0;

Penalties-Yds: WAH 4-30, WAT 4-40;

Fumbles-Lost: WAH 1-0, WAT 2-1.

RUSHING

WAH: Colton Arrington 8-43, Wyatt Edwards 15-12, Brady Bumgarner 10-7.

WAT: Tyler McCutcheon 12-109, Braden Bellville 5-88, Isaac Huffman 3-23.

PASSING

WAH: Bryton Grate 1-1-0 (-4).

WAT: Isaac Huffman 6-10-0 115.

RECEIVING

WAH: Colton Arrington 1-(-4).

WAT: Wyatt Lang 3-34, Cody Harris 1-65, Tyler McCutcheon 1-9, Taylor Strahler 1-7.

— — —

Miller 20, Eastern 14

M 6-0-8-6 — 20

E 0-8-0-6 — 14

First Quarter

M: Seattle Compston 1 run (kick failed) 7:03

Second Quarter

E: Jett Facemyer 1 run (Catlettpass from Jett Facemyer) 4:15

Third Quarter

M: Zach Waldrop 38 pass from Cole Geil (Alec Eveland pass from Geil) 2:27

Fourth Quarter

M: Zach Waldrop 1 run (kick failed) 10:39

E: Josh Brewer 1 run (kick failed) 6:52

Team Statistics/Individual leaders

First Downs: M 15, E 15;

Rushes-Yards: M 44-213, E 29-127;

Pass Yards: M 65, E 123;

Comp-Att-INT: M 5-12-1, E 9-20-2;

Total Yards: M 278, E 250;

Fumbles-Lost: M 5-0, E 2-1;

Penalties-Yards: M 3-33, E 9-60.

RUSHING

M: Zach Waldrop 26-173, Seattle Compston 12-40, Carson Starlin 4-17, Cole Geil 2-(-17).

E: Jett Facemyer 18-81, Josh Brewer 5-3, Nate Durst 3-32, Blaise Facemyer 1-8, Jeremiah Martindale 1-4, Owen Arix 1-(-1).

PASSING

M: Cole Geil 5-12-1 65.

E: Jett Facemyer 9-20-2 123.

RECEIVING

M: Carson Starlin 2-11, Zach Waldrop 1-38, Seattle Compston 1-10, Alec Eveland 1-6.

E: Corbett Catlett 3-68, Jeremiah Martindale 3-34, Blaise Facemyer 2-13, Jon Wolfe 1-8.

— — —

Amanda-Clearcreek 20, Meigs 14

A-C 7-7-0-6 — 20

Meigs 0-14-0-0— 14

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

A-C: Joey Drake, 35-yard run (Zach Meadows kick), 6:08

Second Quarter

A-C: R.J. Martin, 1-yard run (Zach Meadows kick), 6:35

MHS: Tyler Garretson, 20-yard pass from Cody Bartrum (Layne Acree kick), 4:33

MHS: Zach Helton, 4-yard pass from Cody Bartrum (Layne Acree kick) 2:14

Fourth Quarter

A-C: R. J. Martin, 15-yard run (kick failed), 4:38

Team Statistics/Individual leaders

First Downs: A-C 13, MHS 15;

Rushes-Yds: A-C 41-179, MHS 29-64;

Pass Yds: A-C 47, MHS 168;

Total Yds: A-C 226, MHS 232;

Comp-Att-Int: A-C 5-13-0, MHS 16-30-1;

Penalties-Yds: A-C 7-65, MHS 4-21;

Fumbles-Lost: A-C 2-1, MHS 3-0

RUSHING

A-C: R.J. Martin 24-126 2TD, Brayden Neff 11-21, Joey Drake 5-31 TD, Brock Schneider 1-1

MHS: Cody Bartrum 14-38, Lane Cullums 6-15, Tyler Garretson 4-16, Landon Acree 1-3, Zach Helton 2-(-1), Zach Bartrum 1-(-3), Christian Mattox 1-(-4)

PASSING

A-C: Brayden Neff 5-13-0-47

MHS: Cody Bartrum 16-30-1-168 2TD

RECEIVING

A-C: Brock Schneider 3-32, Dalton Covell 1-12, Schyler Boyer 1-3

MHS: Zach Bartrum 7-72, Zach Helton 3-31 TD, Bailey Caruthers 4-42, Tyler Garretson 2-23 TD

— — —

South Gallia 42, Federal Hocking 24

SG 6-0-16-20 — 42

FH 6-6-12-0 — 24

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

FH: Walker Church 20 run (kick failed) 9:02

SG: A.J. Woodall 2 run (run failed) 4:07

Second Quarter

FH: Church 1 run (kick failed) 2:12

Third Quarter

FH: Colten Roark 65 pass from Dillon Wilfong (pass failed) 9:52

SG: Johnny Sheets 23 run (Sheets run) 5:17

SG: Sheets 63 run (Colten Coughenour run) 1:53

FH: Deakin Hatfield 75 kickoff return (kick failed) 1:40

Fourth Quarter

SG: David Kuhn 14 run (Sheets run) 11:30

SG: Kuhn 29 run (run failed) 7:57

SG: Josh Henry 1 INT return (kick failed) 2:38

Team Statistics/Individual leaders

First Downs: SG 17, FH 10;

Rushes-Yds: SG 51-467, FH 34-43;

Pass Yds: SG 0, FH 189;

Total Yds: SG 467, FH 232;

Comp-Att-Int: SG 0-3-1, FH 8-13-2;

Penalties-Yds: SG 7-76, FH 6-40;

Fumbles-Lost: SG 3-1, FH 5-1.

RUSHING

SG: Johnny Sheets 27-336, David Kuhn 8-70, Josh Henry 10-67, A.J. Woodall 2-3, Colten Coughenour 4-(-9).

FH: Walker Church 15-54, Gavin Conkle 6-21, Dillon Wilfong 13-(-32).

PASSING

SG: Colten Coughenour 0-3-1 0.

FH: Dillon Wilfong 8-13-2 189.

RECEIVING

SG: None.

FH: Colten Roark 3-131, Gavin Conkle 2-33, Deakin Hatfield 1-15, Branden Gould 1-7, Walker Church 1-3.

— — —

Green 60, Hannan 0

G 18-6-24-12 — 60

H 0-0-0-0 — 0

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

G: Tyler Darnell 9 run (Alex Hughes run) 7:15

G: Darnell 12 run (Hughes run) 4:32

G: Safety 3:41

Second Quarter

G: Darnell 7 run (run failed) 0:07.3

Third Quarter

G: Darnell 3 run (Hughes run) 9:12

G: Hughes 7 run (Darnell run) 5:27

G: Alec Smith 2 run (Tayte Carver run) 4:30

Fourth Quarter

G: Smith 5 run (run failed) 10:42

G: Brayden Bush 22 INT return (run failed) 6:38

Team Statistics/Individual leaders

First Downs: G 18, H 8;

Rushes-Yds: G 54-386, H 18-57;

Pass Yds: G 25, H 92;

Total Yds: G 401, H 149;

Comp-Att-Int: G 2-5-0, H 8-21-3;

Penalties-Yds: G 13-100, H 7-46;

Fumbles-Lost: G 0-0, H 4-3.

RUSHING

G: Tyler Darnell 24-187, Alex Hughes 13-105, Alec Smith 10-45, Tayte Carver 5-37, Tyler McClain 2-12.

H: Aaron Turner 3-41, D.C. Janicker 3-15, Michael Lowe 4-9, Stephan Berry 2-4, Jordan Fitzwater 1-4, Logan Nibert 3-(-5), Matt Qualls 2-(-11).

PASSING

G: Alex Hughes 2-5-0 25.

H: Logan Nibert 4-10-2 50, Matt Qualls 4-11-1 42.

RECEIVING

G: Tyler McClain 1-17, Alec Smith 1-5.

H: Michael Lowe 3-33, Dominic Burris 2-42, Isaiah White 1-17, Stephan Berry 1-8, Jordan Fitzwater 1-(-8).

