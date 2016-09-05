OVP Sports Briefs

RV-GA football game to appear in Wednesday edition

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Due to a large number of stories on local events — as well as Ohio State, West Virginia and NASCAR events from the weekend — the River Valley at Gallia Academy Week 2 football story will appear in the Wednesday sports editions of the Gallipolis Daily Tribune, Point Pleasant Register and The Daily Sentinel.

WV flood victims fundraising scramble at Riverside

MASON, W.Va. — A golf scramble to benefit flood victims of recent flooding in West Virginia will be held by the Upper Mason Cooperative Parish UM Churches.

The outing will be held on Thursday, September 15, at Riverside Golf Course in Mason County. Tee time is scheduled for 10 a.m.

Entry fee is $60 per player ($240 team), which includes a free mulligan, and cash prizes will be awarded to the top three teams.

Additionally, there will be skill prizes of closest to the pin on par 3s, and longest put made on the 18th hole.

Local churches and businesses may sponsor tee boxes at $100 apiece — with all proceeds going to help flood victims.

Food and beverages will be provided by local churches throughout the day.

Checks or donations should be made out to: The Upper Mason Cooperative Parish Golf Outing

For more information, contact Rev. Rex A. Young at (304) 593-4169 or Pastor John Bumgarner at either (304) 674-0597 or (304) 675-6937. You may also contact Riverside Golf Course at (304) 773-5354.