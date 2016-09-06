Blue Devils finish 5th at Westfall Invite

WILLIAMSPORT, Ohio — On an ideal afternoon on Saturday, and against a field from primarily the Chillicothe and Circleville areas, the Gallia Academy High School golf team finished fifth at the annual Westfall Invitational at Crown Hill Golf Club.

The 14-team field featured the Blue Devils, Madison Plains, Vinton County, Circleville and Logan Elm, New Lexington and Sheridan from the Muskingum Valley League — and seven of the eight schools from the Scioto Valley Conference.

Only Unioto was not present from the SVC.

The Blue Devils finished fifth by firing a team total of 340, as each squad sported six players with the top four scores counting towards the team total.

Gallia Academy almost finished fourth, trailing Madison Plains (338) by just two strokes.

Piketon captured the team championship with an impressive 311, as all four Redstreak counting scores shot 82 or better.

New Lexington was the close runner-up with a 316, followed by fellow MVL member Sheridan at 328.

Behind the Blue Devils were Adena (353), Westfall (359), Zane Trace (364), Logan Elm (376), Huntington (402), Vinton County (408), Circleville (414), Southeastern (429) and Paint Valley (476).

For the Blue Devils, the top five cards were all under 90, including a team-low 82 by Kaden Thomas.

Jeremy Brumfield fired an 84, as the other two counting cards were a pair of 87s by Miles Cornwell and Josh Davis.

Taae Hamid had an 89, as Reece Thomas tallied an even 100 for the non-counting scores.

Casey Moore of Piketon posted a one-over-par 73 to claim match medalist honors, as the runner-up was Brayden Metzger of New Lexington (74).

