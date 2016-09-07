Black Knights win quad golf match

MASON, W. Va. — On the friendly confines of its home course, and amid another afternoon of high heat and humidity, the Point Pleasant High School golf squad captured a host quadrangular match on Tuesday at Riverside Golf Course in Mason.

The Black Knights — along with Wahama — have Riverside as their home course, as Point Pleasant posted a team total of 166 to outdistance the White Falcons (216) by 50 strokes.

Clay County, with a team total of 195, came in second while River Valley — with only three golfers — did not post a team score.

Point Pleasant, Wahama and Clay County sported six golfers apiece, with the top four scores counting towards the team total.

All four of the Black Knights’ counting cards were 45 or lower, as senior co-captain Doug Workman was the match medalist with a four-over-par 39.

Matt Martin — the other senior co-captain — and Colby Martin both shot 41s, while Bryce Tayengco tallied a 45 for the fourth Black Knight counting score.

Haley Pierson with a 51 and Logan Hill with a 64 were the two non-counting cards.

Only two Clay County clubbers fired in the 40s — Colton Moore with a 44 and Seth Stover with a 47.

Zach Dorsey with a 51 and Nate Schoolcraft with a 53 were the other two counting scores, as Eli Osborne added a 54 and finally Mike Willis shot a 62.

Wahama had its four counting scores shoot in the mid-50s — Jase Heckaman with a 53, Carl Sayre and Anthony Ortiz with 54s, and Gage Smith with a 55.

Walker Stanhope had a 65 and Destiny Sayre shot 67 for the White Falcons as well.

River Valley’s three scores were a 47 from Aaron Burke, a 49 from Grant Gilmore and a 62 from Gabe Gilmore.

Point Pleasant's Haley Pierson putts on the 18th green during the Black Knights' recent golf match at Cliffside Golf Club in Gallipolis.