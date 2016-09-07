Vinton County outlasts Lady Raiders

McARTHUR, Ohio — Sometimes you just run out of fuel.

The River Valley volleyball team held a 2-games-to-1 lead over Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division host Vinton County, on Tuesday night, but the Lady Vikings claimed the final two games by decisive margins to take the match by a 3-2 count.

The Lady Vikings (1-4, 1-2 TVC Ohio) took the opening game by a 25-21 final, but River Valley (1-7, 1-3) won the next two games by counts of 25-19 and 25-22 respectively. VCHS evened the match with a 25-13 win and used that momentum to win the fifth game by a 15-2 margin.

Angel Toler led the Lady Raiders with 13 service points and four aces. Emily Adkins finished with 10 points and one ace, Jaden Neal added nine points and one ace, while Isabella Mershon came in with six points and one ace. Rayanna Adkins posted four service points, while Carly Gilmore had three points and a pair of aces for the Silver and Black.

Gilmore led the guests at the net, posting eight kills and seven blocks. Rayanna Adkins had five kills, Neal added two kills, while Emily Adkins and Cierra Roberts each marked one kill. Toler finished with a team-best 10 assists, followed by Mershon with six. Gilmore also had a team-leading 37 digs, while Toler came in with 31.

The Lady Raiders will look to avenge this setback on October 6, when the Lady Vikings invade Bidwell.

After a non-conference bout with South Gallia on Wednesday, RVHS will resume league play on Thursday, when reigning three-time TVC Ohio champion Athens visits Gallia County.

