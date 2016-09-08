Lady Raiders hold off South Gallia

BIDWELL, Ohio — It took a full five games, but the Lady Raiders are back in the win column.

The River Valley volleyball team claimed a 3-2 victory over non-conference guest and in-county rival South Gallia, on Wednesday evening.

RVHS (2-7) — which had dropped five straight matches headed into Wednesday’s tilt — fell behind early in the first game, as South Gallia (0-4) took a 7-1 lead. The Lady Rebels led by as much as eight on two separate occasions in the first game, at scores of 14-6 and 20-12.

River Valley tied the game at 24 and then took the lead at 25-24, but SGHS claimed the next point to tie the opener at 25. The Lady Raiders scored the next two points, however, completing the comeback with the 27-25 win.

The Lady Rebels led 1-0 in the second game, but RVHS took the lead at 2-1 and never trailed again. The Silver and Black claimed the second game by a 25-13 margin, moving ahead 2-0 in the match.

After 14 points were played in the third game, the teams were tied for the sixth time. South Gallia claimed 10 of the next 13 points and led 17-10. River Valley fought back to tie the game at 21 and again at 23, but the Silver and Black never regained the lead, dropping the third game to SGHS by a 25-23 final.

The Lady Rebels trailed 1-0 to start the fourth game, but took a lead at 2-1 and never trailed again. South Gallia led by as much as six in the fourth, taking the game by a 25-20 final to tie the match at 2-2.

River Valley never trailed in the fifth game, leading by as much as eight en route to the 15-12 win and the 3-2 match victory.

The Lady Raiders were led by Angel Toler and Emily Adkins with 13 points apiece, including five aces by Toler and three by Adkins. Carly Gilmore finished with 12 service points and six aces, Rayanna Adkins added 11 points and four aces, Jaden Neal chipped in with seven points and two aces, while Isabella Mershon rounded out RVHS service attack with five points and two aces.

South Gallia’s service attack was led by Rachal Corburn with 15 points and seven aces. Erin Evans, Hannah Shafer and Taylor Burnette each had eight points, including four aces by Evans and two apiece for Shafer and Burnette. Aaliyah Howell finished with six points and one ace, Kara McCormick added four points, while Christine Griffith had two service points. Amaya Howell and Maddie Simpson rounded out category for SGHS with one point apiece.

At the net, River Valley was led by Gilmore with 11 kills and five blocks. Neal and Emily Adkins each had four kills, while Toler, Mershon and Brianna McGuire each finished with one kill. Neal and Mershon both had one block for the Lady Raiders.

Toler came up with a team-best eight assists for the Silver and Black, while Mershon followed with six. Gilmore had a match-best 32 digs, followed by Rayanna Adkins with 23.

Colburn led SGHS at the net, posting 12 kills. Evans was next with 11 kills, while Shafer, Aaliyah Howell and Amaya Howell each had one kill. Olivia Hornsby led South Gallia with nine assists, while Burnette added eight. Simpson had a team-best five digs for the Lady Rebels, with Burnette adding three.

South Gallia will have a chance to avenge this loss when RVHS visits Mercerville, on October 5.

After hosting Athens on Thursday, River Valley will have a week off before returning to action on September 15, when Alexander visits Bidwell. South Gallia returns to action on Monday, when the Lady Tornadoes of Southern invade Mercerville.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

River Valley junior Isabella Mershon (11) blocks a spike attempt from South Gallia’s Hannah Shafer (17) during the Lady Raiders 3-2 victory, on Wednesday in Bidwell. http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_9.9-RV-Mershon.jpg River Valley junior Isabella Mershon (11) blocks a spike attempt from South Gallia’s Hannah Shafer (17) during the Lady Raiders 3-2 victory, on Wednesday in Bidwell. Alex Hawley/OVP Sports RVHS junior Jaden Neal (9) attempts a spike over South Gallia’s Erin Evans during the Lady Raiders home victory, on Wednesday. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_9.9-wo-RV-Neal.jpg RVHS junior Jaden Neal (9) attempts a spike over South Gallia’s Erin Evans during the Lady Raiders home victory, on Wednesday. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) Alex Hawley/OVP Sports River Valley senior Destiny Williams spikes the ball alongside Angel Toler (7) and Isabella Mershon (11), during the Lady Raiders’ non-conference win on Wednesday. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_9.9-wo-RV-Williams.jpg River Valley senior Destiny Williams spikes the ball alongside Angel Toler (7) and Isabella Mershon (11), during the Lady Raiders’ non-conference win on Wednesday. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) Alex Hawley/OVP Sports SGHS junior Olivia Hornsby (5) sets the ball in front of RVHS junior Rayanna Adkins (16) during the Lady Raiders’ 3-2 victory, on Wednesday in Bidwell. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_9.9-wo-SG-Hornsby.jpg SGHS junior Olivia Hornsby (5) sets the ball in front of RVHS junior Rayanna Adkins (16) during the Lady Raiders’ 3-2 victory, on Wednesday in Bidwell. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) Alex Hawley/OVP Sports South Gallia junior Erin Evans tips the ball past RVHS junior Carly Gilmore (3), on Wednesday in Bidwell. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_9.9-wo-SG-Evans.jpg South Gallia junior Erin Evans tips the ball past RVHS junior Carly Gilmore (3), on Wednesday in Bidwell. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) Alex Hawley/OVP Sports