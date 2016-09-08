NYHS hands Lady Tornadoes their first loss

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — All things must eventually come to an end, even the good things.

The Southern volleyball team had it’s four-match winning streak come to an end on Wednesday night, as non-conference host Nelsonville-York defeated SHS by a 3-1 count.

The Lady Tornadoes (4-1) took the initial advantage in the opening game, leading by as much four, at 11-7. The Lady Buckeyes (3-5) fought back to claim a lead at 17-16, but Southern tied the game at 18. NYHS ended the first with a 7-0 run and the Orange and Brown took the game by a 25-18 margin.

SHS battled through six ties to take a 10-9 lead, early in the second game. The Lady Tornadoes never relinquished the lead, taking the second by a 25-19 tally and tying the match at 1-1.

After 30 points were played in the third game, the teams were tied for the ninth time. NYHS scored the next four points and never trailed again, taking the game by a 25-19 final to regain the advantage in the match.

The Lady Buckeyes led wire-to-wire in the fourth game, capping off the 3-1 match victory with a 25-17 win.

The Lady Tornado service attack was led by seniors Kamryn Smith and Sierra Cleland with eight points apiece, including one ace by Smith. SHS junior libero Jane Roush finished with six points, Marlee Maynard added five, while Amanda Cole had four. Katie Barton’s two points and Sara Schenkelberg’s one point rounded out the category for Southern.

At the net, Cleland led Southern with nine kills. Faith Teaford posted six kills and four blocks for the Purple and Gold, Cole added five kills, while Smith finished with four.

The NYHS service attack was led by Sam Taylor with 12 points, including two aces. Jordan Fick and Sidney Fick led the victors at the net with 10 kills apiece. Jordan Fick had a match-best 11 blocks for the Orange and Brown.

After hosting Belpre on Thursday, Southern will host Meigs and Belpre in a tri-match on Saturday.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.