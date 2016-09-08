Rebels host Tomcats, GA and RV hit the road

River Valley Raiders (2-0) at South Point Pointers (0-2)

Last Week: River Valley defeated Gallia Academy 20-7, in Gallipolis; South Point lost to Boyd County 34-8, in Ashland.

Last meeting between the teams: October 25, 2013. South Point won 47-28 in South Point.

Current head-to-head streak: South Point has won 1 straight.

RVHS offense last week: 169 rushing yards, 107 passing yards.

SPHS offense last week: 186 rushing yards, 51 passing yards.

RVHS offensive leaders last week: QB Patrick Brown 11-of-18, 107 yards, 1INT; RB Patrick Brown 18 carries, 64 yards; WR Jacob Dovenbarger 3 receptions, 23 yards.

SPHS offensive leaders last week: QB Brandin Jackson 5-of-9, 51 yards; RB Owen Chafins 8 carries, 93 yards; WR Tayshaun Fox 2 receptions 11 yards.

RVHS defense last week: 43 rushing yards, 79 passing yards

SPHS defense last week: 189 rushing yards, 22 passing yards

Five things to note:

1. After a two-year hiatus, these two former Ohio Valley Conference rivals will meet again on the gridiron. In 12 OVC meetings, South Point held an 8-4 record over the Raiders.

2. River Valley’s last win in South Point came on October 28, 2011, by a 45-30 final.

3. In its final five seasons in the Ohio Valley Conference, River Valley managed only two wins. Both of those wins came over the Pointers.

4. Through two weeks, River Valley’s offense has gained 653 yards (410 pass, 243 rush), while its defense has held opponents to 480 yards (333 pass, 147 rush). RVHS has a 36-to-27 advantage over its opponents in first downs, so far this fall.

5. Despite a 2-0 start, penalties have plagued the Raiders this fall. RVHS has committed 24 infractions and been sent back 238 yards.

Gallia Academy Blue Devils (0-2) at Point Pleasant Big Blacks (2-0)

Last Week: Gallia Academy lost to River Valley 20-7, in Gallipolis; Point Pleasant defeated Ripley 19-17, in Ripley.

Last meeting between the teams: September 25, 2015. Point Pleasant won 76-29 in Gallipolis.

Current head-to-head streak: Point Pleasant has won 2 straight.

GAHS offense last week: 43 rushing yards, 79 passing yards.

PPHS offense last week: 265 rushing yards, 12 passing yards.

GAHS offensive leaders last week: QB Justin McClelland 10-of-24, 79 yards, INT, TD; RB Justin McClelland 20 carries, 19 yards; WR Wyatt Sipple 3 receptions, 48 yards.

PPHS offensive leaders last week: QB Cason Payne 2-of-6 passing, 12 yards; RB Grant Safford 19 carries, 139 yards, TD; WR Alec Smith 1 reception, 7 yards.

GAHS defense last week: 169 rushing yards, 107 passing yards

PPHS defense last week: 224 rushing yards, 47 passing yards

Five things to note:

1. This will be the 82nd meeting on the gridiron between GAHS and PPHS. The Blue Devils own a 40-36-5 overall edge in the Battle of the Bridge rivalry, which began in 1922.

2. Gallia Academy’s last trip to Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field was on September 26, 2014. That game resulted in a 58-3 Big Blacks’ victory, the largest margin of victory in the history of this rivalry.

3. Last season’s meeting between GAHS and PPHS is the highest scoring game in the series history, as the teams combined for 105 points. The 79 points scored by the Big Blacks in that game is also a record for highest score by one team.

4. Point Pleasant’s state-best regular season winning streak now sits at 35 and dates back to the 2012 season. The Big Blacks haven’t lost a regular season game at home in their last 16 chances.

5. Through two games, Point Pleasant’s offense has totalled 768 yards, eight touchdowns and 35 first downs. Meanwhile, GAHS has 233 yards of total offense with two touchdowns and just 15 first downs.

Trimble Tomcats (1-1, 1-0) at South Gallia Rebels (1-1, 1-0)

Last Week: Trimble defeated Belpre 49-6, in Glouster; South Gallia defeated Federal Hocking 42-24, in Stewart.

Last meeting between the teams: September 11, 2015. Trimble won 44-12 in Glouster.

Current head-to-head streak: Trimble has won 6 straight.

THS offense last week: 180 rushing yards, 256 passing yards.

SGHS offense last week: 467 rushing yards, 0 passing yards.

THS offensive leaders last week: QB Gary Brooks 5-of-8, 132 yards, 2TDs; RB Kameron Curry 15 carries, 86 yards, 2TDs; WR Jacob Hardy 6 receptions, 138 yards, TD.

SGHS offensive leaders last week: RB Johnny Sheets 27 carries, 336 yards, 2TDs.

THS defense last week: 1 rushing yard, 80 passing yards

SGHS defense last week: 43 rushing yards, 189 passing yards

Five things to note:

1. In the previous six meetings between these teams, THS has outscored the Rebels by a 281-66 total. SGHS has never scored more than 14 against the Tomcats.

2. The last Gallia County team to defeat Trimble was North Gallia, which defeated THS 14-7 in 1991.

3. Though these teams meet with identical records, very little about these teams look similar statistically. SGHS has allowed 561 yards (340 pass, 221 rush), while Trimble has allowed 422 yards (106 pass, 316 rush). Offensively, South Gallia has 685 yards (40 pass, 645 rush), while THS has 649 yards (351 pass, 298 rush).

4. Dating back to last season, South Gallia has won five consecutive TVC Hocking games. THS has won 32 straight within the nine-team league, dating back to 2012.

5. After being forced to move their Week 1 game, this will be the Rebels’ home opener. SGHS has won its last two home openers and is 7-13 in home openers all-time.

River Valley quarterback Patrick Brown (12) eludes the Eastern rush during their season-opening football game at River Valley High School. http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_9.9-RV-Brown.jpg River Valley quarterback Patrick Brown (12) eludes the Eastern rush during their season-opening football game at River Valley High School. Paul Boggs/OVP Sports