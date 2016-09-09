Lady Tornadoes breeze past Belpre

RACINE, Ohio — Back on track.

The Southern volleyball team rebounded from the season’s first loss with a 3-0 victory over Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Belpre, on Thursday in Racine.

The Lady Tornadoes (5-1, 3-0 TVC Hocking) trailed 5-3 in the opening game but took the lead on a 7-0 run and never relinquished it, rolling to the 25-13 victory.

Southern charged out to a 15-7 lead in the second game, but the Lady Golden Eagles battled back to within two. The Lady Tornadoes claimed the next eight points, however, claiming the game by a 25-15 margin.

SHS led wire-to-wire in the third game, leading by as much as 10, en route to the 25-19 victory.

Southern’s service attack was led by Sierra Cleland with 19 points, followed by Sara Schenkelberg with 10. Jane Roush and Amanda Cole each had six points, with Roush earning an ace. Kamryn Smith had five points and two aces, Marlee Maynard added three points, while Talon Roush finished with two service points.

At the net, Southern was led by Cole with 12 kills and two blocks. Faith Teaford had 10 kills and three blocks, while Smith and Cleland each had seven kills, with one block by Cleland. Maynard had four kills, while Marissa Johnson had one kill and one block.

After a tri-match with Belpre and Meigs, on Saturday in Racine, the Lady Tornadoes will resume TVC Hocking play on Monday, at South Gallia.

Southern will visit the Lady Golden Eagles on September 29.

