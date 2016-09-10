Posted on by

Week 3 Football Scores


OHIO

Akr. Ellet 54, Mogadore Field 12

Akr. Hoban 37, Youngs. Ursuline 12

Akr. Springfield 41, Akr. Kenmore 18

Alliance 33, Columbiana Crestview 14

Alliance Marlington 20, Louisville Aquinas 17

Archbold 17, Millbury Lake 8

Arlington 12, Pandora-Gilboa 7

Ashland 38, Tiffin Columbian 21

Ashland Crestview 42, Sandusky St. Mary 0

Ashland Mapleton 34, Rittman 26

Athens 31, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 28

Attica Seneca E. 46, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 14

Atwater Waterloo 41, Bowerston Conotton Valley 0

Aurora 38, Twinsburg 18

Austintown Fitch 26, Louisville 0

Avon 45, N. Olmsted 10

Avon Lake 42, Westlake 35

Barberton 43, Cuyahoga Falls 21

Barnesville 35, Magnolia, W.Va. 18

Bay Village Bay 35, Fairview 7

Beachwood 30, Cle. E. Tech 14

Beavercreek 35, Fairborn 14

Bedford 32, Shaker Hts. 22

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 49, Marion Elgin 6

Bellevue 66, Clyde 22

Belmont Union Local 22, Martins Ferry 20

Belpre 51, Stewart Federal Hocking 6

Berea-Midpark 20, N. Ridgeville 17

Beverly Ft. Frye 35, Waterford 14

Bidwell River Valley 39, S. Point 18

Blanchester 54, Waynesville 35

Bloom-Carroll 37, Newark Licking Valley 7

Bloomdale Elmwood 60, Tol. Christian 13

Bluffton 14, Ft. Loramie 0

Bowling Green 41, Tontogany Otsego 0

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 42, Brunswick 35, OT

Brookfield 49, Burton Berkshire 20

Brookville 42, New Lebanon Dixie 7

Bucyrus Wynford 68, Morral Ridgedale 22

Cambridge 13, Can. South 6

Camden Preble Shawnee 48, New Madison Tri-Village 0

Campbell Memorial 35, Andover Pymatuning Valley 0

Can. Cent. Cath. 56, Minerva 0

Can. Glenoak 13, Akr. Buchtel 12

Can. McKinley 51, Hudson 24

Canada Prep, Ontario 27, Akr. SVSM 7

Canal Fulton Northwest 45, Orrville 19

Canfield 44, Chagrin Falls Kenston 12

Canfield S. Range 34, Akr. Manchester 15

Cardington-Lincoln 59, Ontario 34

Carey 20, Upper Sandusky 19

Carlisle 24, Day. Oakwood 7

Carrollton 34, Uhrichsville Claymont 0

Casstown Miami E. 41, Ansonia 7

Celina 21, Lima Bath 14

Centerburg 26, Danville 14

Chardon 62, London South Collegiate, Ontario 7

Chesapeake 49, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 0

Chesterland W. Geauga 31, Parma Padua 27

Chillicothe 12, Ashville Teays Valley 10

Chillicothe Huntington 57, McDermott Scioto NW 13

Chillicothe Zane Trace 42, Greenfield McClain 7

Cin. Colerain 6, Cin. La Salle 0

Cin. College Prep. 18, Manchester 12

Cin. Elder 20, Scott Co., Ky. 14

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 48, Cols. Ready 17

Cin. Indian Hill 48, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 10

Cin. Madeira 53, Batavia 0

Cin. Mariemont 42, Cin. Shroder 8

Cin. Mt. Healthy 39, Cin. Glen Este 0

Cin. NW 38, Cin. N. College Hill 19

Cin. Oak Hills 45, Loveland 28

Cin. Princeton 41, Day. Dunbar 12

Cin. St. Xavier 20, Mentor 7

Cin. Sycamore 35, Kettering Fairmont 7

Cin. Taft 27, Cov. Holy Cross, Ky. 19

Cin. Turpin 56, Cin. Western Hills 6

Cin. Walnut Hills 26, Cin. Purcell Marian 14

Cin. Withrow 42, Cin. Aiken 36

Cin. Woodward 26, Cin. Hughes 8

Cin. Wyoming 40, Cin. McNicholas 10

Circleville 41, Williamsport Westfall 0

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 36, Spring. Shawnee 0

Clayton Northmont 10, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 7

Cle. Cent. Cath. 29, Elyria Cath. 28

Cle. Hts. 47, Cle. Benedictine 40

Cle. JFK 32, Sheffield Brookside 17

Cle. Lincoln W. 26, Brooklyn 18

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 14, Portsmouth W. 9

Coldwater 17, Maria Stein Marion Local 14

Cols. Africentric 39, Lockland 8

Cols. Beechcroft 7, Cols. Walnut Ridge 0

Cols. Bexley 49, Cols. Centennial 14

Cols. Crusaders 14, Coshocton 12

Cols. DeSales 47, Canal Winchester 7

Cols. Eastmoor 32, Cols. Northland 14

Cols. Franklin Hts. 48, Cols. Briggs 12

Cols. Hartley 48, Cols. Marion-Franklin 0

Cols. Independence 44, Cols. Mifflin 25

Cols. South 14, Cols. Linden McKinley 12

Cols. St. Charles 31, Sunbury Big Walnut 14

Cols. Upper Arlington 34, Westerville N. 7

Cols. Watterson 27, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 14

Cols. West 44, Cols. East 14

Columbiana 45, E. Palestine 19

Conneaut 35, Oil City, Pa. 12

Convoy Crestview 42, Haviland Wayne Trace 0

Corning Miller 58, Millersport 12

Cortland Lakeview 20, Leavittsburg LaBrae 10

Cory-Rawson 32, Arcadia 0

Covington 62, Union City Mississinawa Valley 20

Creston Norwayne 32, Akr. Firestone 8

Cuyahoga Hts. 45, New Middletown Spring. 21

Dalton 35, Lorain Clearview 14

Day. Chaminade Julienne 34, Day. Meadowdale 0

Dayton, Ky. 27, Hamilton New Miami 20

Defiance Ayersville 56, W. Unity Hilltop 14

Defiance Tinora 31, Wauseon 6

DeGraff Riverside 53, Cedarville 6

Delaware Hayes 36, Galloway Westland 16

Delphos Jefferson 49, Sherwood Fairview 0

Delphos St. John’s 46, Minster 30

Doylestown Chippewa 17, Massillon Tuslaw 14

Dresden Tri-Valley 43, Crooksville 14

Dublin Coffman 31, Fairfield 14

Dublin Scioto 38, Marysville 19

E. Can. 12, Rootstown 7

Eaton 32, Oxford Talawanda 14

Edgerton 39, Delta 21

Elida 48, Defiance 16

Elyria 41, E. Cle. Shaw 6

Euclid 48, Willoughby S. 13

Fairfield Christian 38, Day. Jefferson 8

Fairport Harbor Harding 41, Ashtabula St. John 14

Fayetteville-Perry 46, Cin. Finneytown 0

Findlay 41, Sylvania Southview 7

Franklin 30, Piqua 6

Fredericktown 29, Utica 12

Ft. Recovery 44, Rockford Parkway 7

Gahanna Lincoln 62, St. John’s, Ontario 0

Garrettsville Garfield 50, Warren Champion 28

Gates Mills Gilmour 31, Gates Mills Hawken 6

Germantown Valley View 41, Middletown Madison Senior 10

Gibsonburg 26, Fremont St. Joseph 19

Glouster Trimble 42, Crown City S. Gallia 0

Goshen 42, Bethel-Tate 14

Grafton Midview 34, Amherst Steele 15

Green 35, Cle. Collinwood 6

Greenville 21, Urbana 0

Greenwich S. Cent. 26, Crestline 21

Grove City Cent. Crossing 28, Grove City 21

Groveport-Madison 41, Thomas Worthington 21

Hamilton 34, Kings Mills Kings 27

Hamilton Ross 35, Mt. Orab Western Brown 19

Hamler Patrick Henry 47, Columbus Grove 27

Hannibal River 41, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 8

Harrison 48, Cin. Anderson 47

Harrod Allen E. 33, Waynesfield-Goshen 13

Heath 35, Granville 14

Hebron Lakewood 41, Sugar Grove Berne Union 14

Hicksville 39, Edon 6

Hilliard Bradley 31, Hilliard Davidson 28

Hilliard Darby 24, Westerville S. 3

Holland Springfield 67, Tol. Woodward 8

Howard E. Knox 26, Strasburg-Franklin 19

Hubbard 51, Ashtabula Edgewood 13

Huber Hts. Wayne 51, W. Chester Lakota W. 7

Hudson WRA 47, Vienna Mathews 20

Independence 41, Rocky River Lutheran W. 14

Ironton 31, Proctorville Fairland 0

Ironton Rock Hill 33, Oak Hill 14

Jackson 49, W. Jefferson 9

Jamestown Greeneview 49, Lees Creek E. Clinton 12

Jeromesville Hillsdale 20, Loudonville 14

Johnstown-Monroe 41, Delaware Buckeye Valley 26

Kansas Lakota 66, Oregon Stritch 41

Kettering Alter 49, Xenia 7

LaGrange Keystone 40, Galion 6

Lakeside Danbury 35, Dola Hardin Northern 6

Lancaster 55, Cathedral, Ontario 14

Lancaster Fairfield Union 31, McArthur Vinton County 21

Lebanon 21, Middletown Fenwick 7

Leipsic 35, Findlay Liberty-Benton 28

Lewisburg Tri-County N. 21, Arcanum 14

Lewistown Indian Lake 56, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 24

Liberty Center 48, Nelsonville-York 14

Lisbon Beaver 30, Linsly, W.Va. 0

Lisbon David Anderson 30, Hanoverton United 0

London Madison Plains 26, S. Charleston SE 14

Lorain 48, Tol. Scott 0

Lore City Buckeye Trail 55, New Matamoras Frontier 18

Lucas 37, Galion Northmor 12

Macedonia Nordonia 52, Dover 47

Magnolia Sandy Valley 33, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 0

Malvern 27, Salineville Southern 7

Mansfield Madison 46, Tol. St. Francis 41

Mansfield Sr. 169, Tol. St. John’s 44

Mantua Crestwood 28, Akr. Coventry 20

Maple Hts. 27, Eastlake N. 13

Marietta 44, Williamstown, W.Va. 30

Marion Pleasant 55, Bucyrus 6

Massillon Jackson 21, Youngs. Boardman 14

Massillon Perry 20, New Philadelphia 12

Maumee 50, Tol. Start 13

Mayfield 30, Garfield Hts. 0

McComb 49, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 7

McConnelsville Morgan 40, New Lexington 19

Mechanicsburg 40, Spring. NW 6

Medina 42, Wadsworth 6

Medina Buckeye 28, Lodi Cloverleaf 10

Medina Highland 37, N. Royalton 7

Miami Valley Christian Academy 33, Cin. Deer Park 28

Miamisburg 49, Day. Thurgood Marshall 6

Milan Edison 49, Collins Western Reserve 14

Milford 52, Norwood 48

Milford Center Fairbanks 48, N. Lewisburg Triad 7

Minford 35, Bainbridge Paint Valley 14

Mogadore 42, Norton 14

Monroeville 28, Castalia Margaretta 16

Montpelier 52, Lima Perry 39

Morrow Little Miami 40, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 14

Mt. Gilead 21, Ridgeway Ridgemont 20

N. Baltimore 31, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 19

N. Can. Hoover 50, Akr. East 20

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 50, Windham 29

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 22, Sycamore Mohawk 8

Napoleon 21, Bryan 0

New Albany 24, Pataskala Licking Hts. 23

New Concord John Glenn 57, Zanesville W. Muskingum 18

New Richmond 38, Monroe 20

Newark 14, Marion Harding 7

Newbury 39, Richmond Hts. 8

Newcomerstown 34, Sarahsville Shenandoah 28, OT

Newton Falls 24, Mineral Ridge 21

Niles McKinley 21, Struthers 20

Norwalk 9, Lexington 7

Oak Harbor 35, Pemberville Eastwood 28

Oberlin 50, Cle. John Adams 6

Oberlin Firelands 21, Vermilion 3

Olmsted Falls 43, Lakewood 20

Orange 35, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 34

Oregon Clay 28, Tol. Waite 7

Orwell Grand Valley 42, Middlefield Cardinal 26

Ottawa-Glandorf 42, Van Wert 0

Painesville Riverside 40, Painesville Harvey 14

Paulding 38, Antwerp 20

Peninsula Woodridge 44, Chagrin Falls 6

Perry 21, Madison 14, 2OT

Philo 27, Zanesville Maysville 7

Pickerington Cent. 17, Clarkson, Ontario 9

Pickerington N. 49, Centerville 21

Piketon 35, Lucasville Valley 7

Plain City Jonathan Alder 34, Amanda-Clearcreek 0

Plymouth 37, Willard 20

Point Pleasant, W.Va. 61, Gallipolis Gallia 12

Poland Seminary 45, Jefferson Area 8

Pomeroy Meigs 25, Logan 19

Port Clinton 41, Fostoria 19

Portsmouth Notre Dame 41, Grove City Christian 6

Portsmouth Sciotoville 15, Albany Alexander 8

Racine Southern 46, Wahama, W.Va. 8

Ravenna 32, Kent Roosevelt 0

Ravenna SE 20, Beloit W. Branch 0

Reading 14, Cin. Summit Country Day 13

Reedsville Eastern 40, Franklin Furnace Green 0

Richfield Revere 56, Parma Normandy 0

Richmond Edison 36, Rayland Buckeye 12

Richwood N. Union 34, Cols. Grandview Hts. 22

Riverside Stebbins 27, Spring. NE 7

Rocky River 65, Garfield Hts. Trinity 0

Rossford 49, Northwood 20

Salem 31, E. Liverpool 0

Sandusky 40, Fremont Ross 8

Sandusky Perkins 20, Genoa Area 8

Shadyside 41, Caldwell 19

Shelby 41, Bellville Clear Fork 18

Sidney 49, Day. Carroll 25

Smithville 35, Navarre Fairless 14

Southeastern 28, Beaver Eastern 20

Southington Chalker 30, Leetonia 7

Spencerville 49, Holgate 0

Spring. Kenton Ridge 19, W. Liberty-Salem 7

Springboro 36, Cin. Winton Woods 28

Springfield 35, Lima Sr. 28

St. Clairsville 35, Byesville Meadowbrook 21

St. Henry 45, New Bremen 0

St. Marys Memorial 43, Lima Shawnee 7

St. Paris Graham 63, Sidney Lehman 14

St. Thomas More, Ontario 55, Powell Olentangy Liberty 10

Steubenville 41, Millersburg W. Holmes 7

Stow-Munroe Falls 13, Solon 10

Streetsboro 36, Huron 33, OT

Strongsville 51, Lyndhurst Brush 20

Sugarcreek Garaway 48, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 15

Sullivan Black River 35, McDonald 26

Swanton 70, Elmore Woodmore 0

Sylvania Northview 34, Tol. Bowsher 0

Tallmadge 42, Akr. Garfield 21

Tipp City Bethel 22, Day. Christian 15

Tipp City Tippecanoe 49, Milton-Union 14

Tol. Cent. Cath. 49, Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School, N.Y. 0

Tol. Ottawa Hills 55, Metamora Evergreen 12

Tol. Whitmer 52, Perrysburg 24

Toronto 43, Sebring McKinley 22

Trenton Edgewood 56, Hamilton Badin 0

Trotwood-Madison 42, Middletown 0

Troy 41, Bellefontaine 36

Troy Christian 35, Day. Northridge 7

Uniontown Lake 38, Copley 35

Van Buren 47, Vanlue 0

Vandalia Butler 42, Wilmington 21

Versailles 20, Anna 12

Vincent Warren 65, Beallsville 0

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 27, New Paris National Trail 12

W. Carrollton 22, Spring. Greenon 20

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 42, Warsaw River View 0

W. Salem NW 22, Columbia Station Columbia 7

Wapakoneta 31, Kenton 10

Warren Harding 41, Massillon Washington 28

Warren Howland 34, Ashtabula Lakeside 0

Warren JFK 28, Girard 7

Warrensville Hts. 28, Geneva 21

Washington C.H. 35, London 22

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 56, Circleville Logan Elm 14

Waverly 33, Chillicothe Unioto 13

Wellington 62, New London 44

Wellston 28, Frankfort Adena 6

Wellsville 48, Lowellville 16

Westerville Cent. 48, USO, Pa. 0

Wheelersburg 45, Portsmouth 0

Whitehall-Yearling 38, Cols. Whetstone 14

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 47, Tol. Rogers 0

Williamsburg 3, Batavia Amelia 0

Wintersville Indian Creek 56, Oak Glen, W.Va. 0

Wooster 44, Mt. Vernon 8

Wooster Triway 42, Apple Creek Waynedale 17

Worthington Kilbourne 38, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 3

Youngs. East 16, Youngs. Liberty 13

Youngs. Mooney 46, Akr. North 0

Zanesville 17, Thornville Sheridan 6

Zanesville Rosecrans 54, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Cin. Moeller vs. Mason, ppd. to Sep 11.

— — —

WEST VIRGINIA

Barnesville, Ohio 35, Magnolia 18

Berkeley Springs 39, Ritchie County 20

Bridgeport 33, Elkins 14

Buffalo 54, Poca 7

Capital 41, Parkersburg 19

Chapmanville 41, Scott 18

Clay-Battelle 57, Hundred 0

Doddridge County 30, Calhoun County 0

Fayetteville 49, Richwood 6

Fort Hill, Md. 41, Keyser 0

Frankfort 24, Robert C. Byrd 7

Gilmer County 40, Wirt County 12

Greenbrier East 33, Preston 7

Hedgesville 28, Mountain Ridge, Md. 25

Herbert Hoover 43, Nitro 8

Huntington 24, George Washington 18

Hurricane 34, Cabell Midland 31

James Monroe 27, Independence 6

Johnson Central, Ky. 30, South Charleston 6

Lewis County 21, East Fairmont 14

Liberty Raleigh 32, PikeView 6

Lincoln 55, Liberty Harrison 13

Lisbon Beaver, Ohio 30, Linsly 0

Logan 40, Lincoln County 13

Man 27, Westside 14

Marietta, Ohio 44, Williamstown 30

Martinsburg 60, Princeton 0

Midland Trail 45, Meadow Bridge 12

Mingo Central 52, Sissonville 22

Moorefield 8, Oakland Southern, Md. 7

Morgantown 31, Parkersburg South 19

Mount View 55, Oak Hill 8

Musselman 40, Jefferson 15

Narrows, Va. 42, Montcalm 0

Nicholas County 35, Wyoming East 0

North Marion 35, Buckhannon-Upshur 14

Northern Garrett, Md. 33, Tucker County 14

Notre Dame 13, Philip Barbour 12

Pendleton County 34, Pocahontas County 12

Point Pleasant 61, Gallipolis Gallia, Ohio 12

Racine Southern, Ohio 46, Wahama 8

Riverside 7, Ripley 3

Roane County 51, Ravenswood 14

Sherando, Va. 71, Washington 13

Sherman 34, Valley Fayette 14

South Harrison 40, Grafton 14

Spring Mills 41, Hampshire 21

Spring Valley 70, St. Albans 14

Summers County 55, Shady Spring 12

Tug Valley 42, Van 20

Tygarts Valley 47, Paden City 20

Tyler Consolidated 28, Webster County 0

University 35, Brooke 13

Weir 15, John Marshall 6

Wheeling Park 24, Allderdice, Pa. 15

Wintersville Indian Creek, Ohio 56, Oak Glen 0

Woodrow Wilson 33, Bluefield 30, 2OT

