Point runs at Chick-Fil-A Invite

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. — The Point Pleasant girls were 17th overall and the boys finished 25th Saturday at the 2016 Chick-Fil-A Cross Country Invitational held in Wood County.

The Lady Knights finished ahead of only three of the 20 participating teams in the Class AA-A girls event with a final tally of 457 points. Berkeley Springs won the girls competition with 77 points, while Winfield (118) and Bridgeport (124) rounded out the top three spots.

Jessica Melvin of Philip Barbour defeated the 209-competitor field with a winning mark of 19:56.3. Madi Michels of Buffalo was the overall runner-up with a time of 20:25.4.

Allison Henderson paced PPHS with a 62nd place finish of 24:07.7, followed by Karson Bonecutter (27:30.9) in 126th place and Cierra Beatty (27:51.3) in the 134 spot.

Tanner King (30:04.8) and Taylor King (33:33.7) rounded out the respective team scoring with placements of 162nd and 181st.

The Black Knights defeated five of the 30 teams in the Class AA-A boys event with a final total of 662 points. Bridgeport was the boys team champion with 91 points, while Caldwell (112) and Berkeley Springs (121) rounded out the top three spots.

Aaron Withrow of Winfield defeated the 278-competitor field with a winning mark of 16:14.0. Matt Chapman of Berkeley Springs was the overall runner-up with a time of 16:37.5.

Luke Wilson led PPHS with a 20th place finish of 17:50.0, which serves as a new school record for the Black Knights. Casey Lowery was next in 173rd place with a 22:04.0 mark, while Ethan Scott was 195th overall with a time of 22:52.3.

Tanner Durst (24:01.6) and Wyatt Dean (25:19.9) rounded out the team tally with respective finishes of 220th and 241st. Isaac Daniels was also 249th overall with a time of 25:58.5.

Complete results of the 2016 Chick-Fil-A CC Invitational are available on the web at runwv.com

