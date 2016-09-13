Southern shuts down Lady Rebels

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — So much for a home court advantage.

The South Gallia volleyball team dropped a straight-games decision to Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Southern, on Monday night in Gallia County.

The Lady Tornadoes (8-1, 4-0) — who have now won four consecutive matches — trailed South Gallia (0-5, 0-3) 2-0 in the opening game, but took the lead at 3-2 and never relinquished it. Southern led by as much as 10 en route to a 25-19 victory in the first game.

The Lady Rebels claimed the first five points of the second game, but only managed two service points the rest of the way. Southern took the lead at 8-7 and never trailed again, taking the 25-14 win and moving up 2-0 in the match.

The Purple and Gold fought through three ties early in the third game, but expanded their lead to double digits with a 7-0 run. SHS lead by as much as 12 en route to the 25-14 victory, capping off the match sweep.

First-year SHS head coach Kim Hupp noted that serving was a key strong point for the Lady Tornadoes.

“They found a way to get it done,” Hupp said of her team. “They’d get down a couple points, but they never gave up, they always found a away to keep pushing through it. We did serve very well tonight, we only had three missed servers for the whole night, so serving was a big plus tonight.”

The Southern service attack was led by Jane Roush with 12 points and two aces, followed by Sierra Cleland with nine points and one ace. Amanda Cole had eight points and one ace, Marlee Maynard added seven points and three ace, while Sara Schenkelberg marked four points and one ace. Katie Baron finished with three points and one ace, while Kamryn Smith and Haley Musser each had two service points, including one ace by Musser.

Where serving was a strength for Southern, the same wasn’t true for the Lady Rebels, led by first-year head coach Sarah Wright.

“We need to start getting our serves in,” Wright said. “We missed 10 serves tonight and that’s 10 points that we gave them. We need to get our hits in and down, a lot of our girls were hitting them out tonight. We focus on those two things and we’re going to come back. Tonight we started working better as a team, and we fixed a few things that we had been slacking on, in passing, moving around for the ball and trying to get ready.”

South Gallia was led by Aaliyah Howell with seven points, followed by Erin Evans and Taylor Burnette with four points and one ace apiece. Rachal Colburn had three points and one ace in the setback, while Olivia Honrsby added two points.

The Lady Tornado net attack was led by Cole and Smith with six points each. Faith Teaford posted four kills, Macie Michael added two kills, while Maynard and Cleland each had one. Cleland had a team-best seven blocks, while Teaford had one. Maynard had a majority of the SHS assists.

Colburn had nine kills and nine blocks to led SGHS at the net, while Evans finished with five kills and two blocks. Hannah Shafer marked four kills, while Burnette and Howell each had one kill. Burnette finished with a team-best seven assists, while Olivia Hornsby added five.

These teams will meet again on October 3, in Racine.

After meeting with Federal Hocking on Tuesday, Southern will return to action on Thursday, at Eastern.

The Lady Rebels visit Trimble on Tuesday and will return to Mercerville for a match against Wahama, on Thursday.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Southern senior Amanda Cole (4) attempts a spike over South Gallia’s Rachal Colburn (6), while Lady Tornadoes Marlee Maynard (8), Jane Roush (9) and Kamryn Smith (3) look on, during Monday night’s 3-0 SHS victory in Mercerville. http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_9.14-SHS-Cole.jpg Southern senior Amanda Cole (4) attempts a spike over South Gallia’s Rachal Colburn (6), while Lady Tornadoes Marlee Maynard (8), Jane Roush (9) and Kamryn Smith (3) look on, during Monday night’s 3-0 SHS victory in Mercerville. Alex Hawley/OVP Sports South Gallia junior Erin Evans (11) smashes a spike over Southern senior Marlee Maynard (8), while Lady Rebels Olivia Hornsby (5), Rachal Colburn (6) and Taylor Burnette (16) look on, during the Lady Tornadoes 3-0 win, on Monday in Mercerville. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_9.14-SG-Evans.jpg South Gallia junior Erin Evans (11) smashes a spike over Southern senior Marlee Maynard (8), while Lady Rebels Olivia Hornsby (5), Rachal Colburn (6) and Taylor Burnette (16) look on, during the Lady Tornadoes 3-0 win, on Monday in Mercerville. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) Alex Hawley/OVP Sports South Gallia sophomore Taylor Burnette (16) passes the ball in front of teammate Rachal Colburn, on Monday night in Mercerville. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_9.14-wo-SG-Burnette.jpg South Gallia sophomore Taylor Burnette (16) passes the ball in front of teammate Rachal Colburn, on Monday night in Mercerville. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) Alex Hawley/OVP Sports Southern senior Sierra Cleland (23) goes up to block a spike attempt by South Gallia’s Rachal Colburn, during the Lady Tornadoes’ straight-games victory, on Monday in Gallia County. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_9.14-wo-SHS-Cleland.jpg Southern senior Sierra Cleland (23) goes up to block a spike attempt by South Gallia’s Rachal Colburn, during the Lady Tornadoes’ straight-games victory, on Monday in Gallia County. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) Alex Hawley/OVP Sports