Blue Devils down Redmen, Defenders

PEDRO, Ohio — Indeed, Gallia Academy is getting well-accustomed to its new neighborhood.

That’s because the Blue Devils’ soccer squad kept perfect on Monday night in the Ohio Valley Conference, as Gallia Academy amounted a 4-1 victory over the host Rock Hill Redmen.

That triumph comes exactly 48 hours after the Blue Devils dispatched the visiting Ohio Valley Christian School Defenders 8-1 in a non-league affair.

But, truth be told, GAHS winning over OVC teams is more important than winning over OVCS.

The Blue Devils, which won their fourth consecutive match with Monday’s triumph, are now 4-2-0 — and remain atop the OVC at an undefeated 3-0.

Gallia Academy also owns OVC victories over visiting Chesapeake (4-1) and Fairland (2-1).

In addition to Rock Hill and South Point, those five schools comprise of the conference for the sport of soccer.

Against Rock Hill, the Blue Devils got two goals from Miguel Velasco — and one apiece from Erin Lincoln and Justin Day.

Velasco scored his initial tally only four minutes into the match, as Gallia Academy’s other three markers came in the second half.

Day scored with 28 minutes left and Velasco again two minutes later, before Lincoln landed her goal with only seven minutes remaining.

Day had an assist as did Jacob Ratliff, while senior striker Isaiah Lester had two assists — in addition to easily his team-high 14 goals for the entire year.

Rock Hill had its only goal at around the same time Velasco scored his first, as the next 48 minutes stood tied at 1-1.

The Blue Devils amassed 19 shots against only the Redmen’s three, as Gallia Academy goalkeeper Caden Wilt was responsible for two saves.

Lester, Ratliff and Velasco recorded five shots apiece, while four others all added one.

Gallia Academy also held a 5-2 advantage in corner kicks.

Against Ohio Valley Christian School, on Saturday night at Gallia Academy High School’s Lester Field, the Blue Devils got half of their eight goals from Lester.

Day and Ratliff added one goal apiece, while Nathanael Riddle registered a pair on exactly three shots.

Ratliff, Emmanuel Valadez, Colton Fallon and Obie Reeves racked up an assist apiece.

Lester and Ratliff each attempted eight total shots, part of a team 27.

Wilt made two saves for the Blue Devils, as the Defenders got their only goal nine minutes into the match.

Gallia Academy returns to the road, and returns to OVC action, on Thursday night at South Point.

