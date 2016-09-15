Brown sets new school record in Rio volleyball win

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande volleyball team snapped a three-game losing slide on Tuesday night and one of its senior standouts established a new school record in the process.

The RedStorm rolled to a straight sets win over Glenville (WV) State College by scores of 25-14, 25-20, 25-16 in non-conference play at the Newt Oliver Arena and Chandler Brown became the program’s all-time digs leader.

Brown, a native of Stockdale, Ohio, finished with a match-high 20 digs to surpass the previous school record of 2,024 set by Jacquie Whittle from 2007-09. Play was stopped briefly after the record-breaker and Brown was presented with flowers from her teammates and a miniature golden shovel by head coach Billina Donaldson.

Rio Grande, which moved its season record to 7-7 with the win, dominated throughout the contest – particularly in the first and third sets, where the RedStorm tallied a .417 and .400 attack percentage, respectively.

Senior Kayla Briley (Marion, OH) added a team-best 12 kills, 15 assists, three service aces and a pair of blocks in the winning effort, while freshman McKenzie Steele (Coolville, OH) tallied 13 assists and senior Autumn Snider (Marion, OH) had nine kills and two blocks.

Angelica Nichols and Bailey Brawner had seven kills each for Glenville State, which slipped to 0-10 with the loss. Brawner also had a team-best seven digs and Nichols led the Pioneers with three blocks.

Madison Gargus contributed 10 assists for GSC.

Rio Grande returns to action on Saturday afternoon in a tri-match at Kentucky Christian University in Grayson, Ky. The RedStorm will face Johnson (TN) University at 2 p.m. and the host Knights at 4 p.m.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

Rio Grande senior Chandler Brown records her record-setting 2,025th dig during the third set of Tuesday night’s 3-0 win over Glenville (WV) State College at the Newt Oliver Arena. http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_9.16-URG-Brown.jpg Rio Grande senior Chandler Brown records her record-setting 2,025th dig during the third set of Tuesday night’s 3-0 win over Glenville (WV) State College at the Newt Oliver Arena. Submitted photo