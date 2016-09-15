Black Knights 2nd in golf tri-match

RAVENSWOOD, W. Va. — Point Pleasant’s Doug Workman went working away at medalist honors, while he and his Black Knight teammates took second-place in a triangular golf match on Wednesday.
The Black Knights, against host Ripley and Parkersburg South, shot a team total of 183 at Green Hills Golf Course in Ravenswood.
South shot four scores of 43 or lower, and thus won the tri-meet with a 168 — while Ripley posted a 192.
For the Black Knights, the senior co-captain Workman was the match medalist with a 39 — good enough for three-over-par at Green Hills.
All three of the other Point Pleasant counting scores were 48s — by Bryce Tayengco, Matt Martin and Colby Martin.
Colton Fridley had a 65 for the Black Knights’ non-counting card, as the top four scores counted toward the team total.
Workman was one stroke better than Parkersburg South’s Logan Clegg, who paced the Patriots with a 40 — followed by Luke Commiskey’s 42.
The other two South scores which counted were a pair of 43s from Todd Burner and Zach Redmon.
Ripley’s Vikings fielded four players as opposed to five, and were led by Cody Ramsey’s 43.
Elijah Riffe with a 47, Darrell Shamblin with a 50 and Michael Lough with a 52 were their other three cards.
