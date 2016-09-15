Unbeaten Tornadoes host Miller

Miller Falcons (2-1, 1-1) at Southern Tornadoes (3-0, 1-0)

Last Week: Miller defeated Millersport 58-12, in Hemlock; Southern defeated Wahama 46-8, in Mason.

Last meeting between the teams: September 18, 2015. Miller won 41-13 in Hemlock.

Current head-to-head streak: Miller has won 1 straight.

MHS offense last week: 386 rushing yards, 66 passing yards.

SHS offense last week: 437 rushing yards, 8 passing yards.

MHS offensive leaders last week: QB Cole Geil 3-of-4, 66 yards; RB Zach Waldrop 13 carries, 248 yards, 5 TDs; WR Carson Starlin 3 receptions, 66 yards.

SHS offensive leaders last week: QB Blake Johnson 1-of-4 8 yards; RB Jaylen Blanks 11 carries, 205 yards, 3TDs; WR Crenson Rogers 1 reception, 8 yards.

MHS defense last week: N/A.

SHS defense last week: 117 rushing yards, 16 passing yards.

Five things to note:

1. Prior to last season, Southern had defeated the Falcons in four straight meetings. In the last 20 meetings between the teams, Miller holds an 11-9 advantage.

2. Miller’s last trip to Racine was on September 19, 2014. The Tornadoes won that game by a 34-6 margin. MHS last won on Roger Lee Adams Memorial Field on October 8, 2010, by a 36-14 final.

3. The Tornado defense has only allowed 433 yards, 21 first downs and four touchdowns this fall. The SHS defense has seven takeaways this season.

4. Southern has gained 987 yards through three games, scoring four times through the air and 10 times on the ground. MHS has 1,015 yards of total offense with two passing and nine rushing touchdowns.

5. Southern is trying for just its second 4-0 start in the last 20 years. Miller lost its first game of the year, 37-6 against Waterford, but has bounced back with back-to-back wins.

Meigs Marauders (2-1, 0-0) at Vinton County Vikings (0-3, 0-0)

Last Week: Meigs defeated Logan 25-19, in Rocksprings; Vinton County lost to Fairfield Union 31-21, in McArthur.

Last meeting between the teams: September 18, 2015. Meigs won 31-0 in Rocksprings.

Current head-to-head streak: Meigs has won 5 straight.

MHS offense last week: 209 rushing yards, 164 passing yards.

VCHS offense last week: 131 rushing yards, 185 passing yards.

MHS offensive leaders last week: QB Cody Bartrum 16-of-20, 164 yards; RB Tyler Garretson 9 carries, 115 yards, 2TDs; WR Zach Bartrum 5 receptions, 89 yards.

VCHS offensive leaders last week: QB Naylen Yates 17-of-30, 185 yards, 2TDs, 2INTs; RB Naylen Yates 7 carries, 70 yards; WR Caleb Montgomery 5 receptions, 31 yards, TD.

MHS defense last week: 301 rushing yards, 22 passing yards

VCHS defense last week: 422 rushing yards, 80 passing yards

Five things to note:

1. Despite having just one victory in the last eight meetings with Meigs, Vinton County holds a 17-15 all-time record over Meigs.

2. Last season’s 31-0 victory over VCHS marked the first shutout for the Marauder defense since 2011.

3. Meigs’ last trip to McArthur was on September 19, 2014. The Marauders won that game by a 46-13 count. The Vikings’ last win over Meigs was in McArthur on October 22, 2010, by an 18-13 count.

4. Through three weeks, Meigs has 1,095 yards of total offense, including 492 on the ground. The Marauders have record 55 first downs and scored 12 offensive touchdowns (six passing, six rushing).

5. The MHS defense has only allowed 660 yards and 33 first downs to this point in the season. The Marauder defense has five takeaways this fall and has allowed six rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown.

Eastern Eagles (1-2, 0-1) at Federal Hocking Lancers (0-3, 0-2)

Last Week: Eastern defeated Green 40-0, in Tuppers Plains; Federal Hocking lost to Belpre 51-6, in Belpre.

Last meeting between the teams: September 18, 2015. Eastern won 39-8 in Tuppers Plains.

Current head-to-head streak: Eastern has won 2 straight.

EHS offense last week: 215 rushing yards, 217 passing yards.

FHHS offense last week: 35 rushing yards, 7 passing yards.

EHS offensive leaders last week: QB Jett Facemyer 5-of-10, 217 yards, 2TDs; RB Josh Brewer 20 carries, 139 yards, 2TDs; WR Jon Wolfe 2 receptions, 113 yards, TD.

FHHS offensive leaders last week: QB Dillon Wilfong 1-of-4, 7 yards, INT; RB Gavin Conkle 7 carries, 28 yards, TD; WR Colten Roark 1 reception, 7 yards.

EHS defense last week: 26 rushing yards, 15 passing yards

FHHS defense last week: 360 rushing yards, 25 passing yards

Five things to note:

1. This is the first of two Saturday night games the Eagles will play this season. The other in the season finale, when Southern visits East Shade River Stadium.

2. The Eagle offense has gained 1,040 yards (594 passing, 446 rushing) this fall. EHS has 53 first downs and eight offensive scores (4 passing, 8 rushing).

3. The Eagles last visited Stewart on September 12, 2014 and came away with a 26-14 win. FHHS defeated a visiting EHS team on October 3, 2008, by a 41-26 final.

4. In the past 20 meetings Federal Hocking is 13-7 against EHS. However, The Lancers are on a 14-game losing skid that dates back to 2014.

5. The Eastern defense allowed just 696 yards (383 passing, 313 rushing) this season. EHS has three takeaways and has surrendered 36 first downs.

Meigs junior Tyler Garretson takes a handoff from Cody Bartrum during the Marauders’ 42-7 win, at Gallia Academy on August 26. http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_9.16-MHS-Garretson.jpg Meigs junior Tyler Garretson takes a handoff from Cody Bartrum during the Marauders’ 42-7 win, at Gallia Academy on August 26. Alex Hawley/OVP Sports

Eastern, Meigs hit the road in Week 4