Lady Defenders down Covenant

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — A perfect 10.

The Ohio Valley Christian volleyball team remained unbeaten through 10 matches this season following a 25-7, 25-15, 25-8 victory over visiting Covenant during a non-conference matchup Thursday night in the Old French City.

The Lady Defenders (10-0) never trailed in the first and third games and were only down 3-0 in Game 2 before rallying with six of the next seven points to lead the rest of the way.

It was the sixth time in 10 matches this fall that OVCS claimed a straight-game victory. The Lady Defenders also claimed a season sweep of the Lady Eagles after earning a 3-1 match win at Covenant back on August 29.

Katie Westfall led the Ohio Valley Christian service attack with 13 points and Emily Childers followed with 10 points. Marcie Kessinger and Rachel Sargent were next with eight points apiece, while Katie Bradley and Cori Hutchison rounded things out with five points each.

Westfall paced the net attack with eight kills, followed by Sargent with four kills and Childers with three kills. Bradley and Hutchison were next with two kills apiece, while Makala Sizemore also added one kill for the victors.

Karliegh Collins led Covenant with six service points, followed by Tori Blankenship with three point and Mackenzie Moir with one point.

