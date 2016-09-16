Meigs wins outright TVC-Ohio golf title

ATHENS, Ohio — The kings of swing, of at least the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division, are once again the Meigs Marauders.

That’s because the Meigs High School golf team is officially the outright TVC-Ohio champion for 2016, as the Marauders made it a perfect 6-of-6 in capturing league matches.

On Thursday, in a makeup match at Ohio University Golf Course in Athens, the Marauders won their sixth of sixth division affairs — and locked up the conference championship in the process.

There is still one more match remaining, to be held on Wednesday at Forrest Hills Golf Club in Glouster with Nelsonville-York as the host school, but Thursday’s triumph clinched the crown for the Marauders.

They are now 36-0 in the league standings, having fired a 174 on the OU course — with Athens (191), Alexander (193) and last year’s champion Vinton County (197) immediately following.

Wellston was fifth with a total team of 204, as Nelsonville-York was next at 242.

River Valley, which only fields three players this year when needing a minimum of four for a team score, is 0-36 thus far.

The TVC-Ohio title is the fourth for Meigs in the last five years, as the only shared championship was two years ago with Vinton County.

However, this season, it has been all about the Marauders — from start to near-conclusion.

Athens is 28-8 and Alexander is 24-12, as Alexander was the host school for Thursday’s makeup tilt.

Vinton County is now 18-18, while Wellston is fifth at 14-22 — and Nelsonville-York sixth at 3-33.

The top five Marauder scores all shot below 50, paced by five-time match medalist this season in Levi Chapman.

Chapman chalked up a smooth 38, as Meigs teammate Chase Whitlatch was right behind with a 41.

Chapman and Whitlatch, along with Athens’ Drew Zorn, were tri-medalists at Monday’s match at Franklin Valley Golf Club.

Chapman has also fired the lowest round in the first, third and fourth TVC meets, while Vinton County’s Noah Waddell was the medalist for the second.

The other two counting scores for the Marauders were Wyatt Nicholson with a 47 and Brayden Ervin with a 48.

Bobby Musser managed a 49, while the other non-counting card was a 54 from Bryce Swatzel.

River Valley’s three scores were a pair of 53s by Aaron Burke and Grant Gilmore, and a 61 by Gabe Gilmore.

The top three Athens scores all broke an even 50 — as Zorn shot a 42, Preston Hayes a 45 and Owen Campetelli a 49.

The Bulldogs’ fourth counting card was Ryan Shehan with a 55, as a 46 from Taylor Boggs and a 47 from Whit Byrd led Alexander.

The Spartans’ other counting scores were a pair of 50s from Casey McDonald and Andrew Vogt.

Waddell led the Vikings with a 46, Austin Wilkett was Wellston’s low man with a 47, and Ben Johnson paced Nelsonville-York with a 49.

