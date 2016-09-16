Blue Devils rally past South Point

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — This time, the Blue Devils made it a ‘Point’ to play from behind.

That’s because, in trailing the host South Point Pointers 2-0 at halftime on Thursday night, the Gallia Academy High School soccer squad roared back for five second-half goals — and captured an important 5-4 Ohio Valley Conference victory.

Despite trailing 2-0, and only having two corner kicks compared to eight for the Pointers, the Blue Devils got a hat trick of goals from senior striker Isaiah Lester —along with one apiece from Pedro Carrascal and Morgan Stanley.

Carrascal and Miguel Velasco collected two assists apiece, and senior goalkeeper Caden Wilt was on his game by making nine saves.

None was bigger than his stop on a South Point penalty kick with 30 minutes remaining in the match.

The win was huge for the Blue Devils, as they are now a perfect 4-0-0 in the first season of soccer in the OVC.

But, this was the first conference match in which Gallia Academy has allowed more than one goal.

Gallia Academy also won its fifth consecutive match, improving to 5-2-0 —and continuing its best start in soccer in the history of the program.

The Blue Devils are also now halfway home to an outright conference championship.

They already own OVC wins over Chesapeake (6-1), Fairland (2-1) and Rock Hill (4-1).

“It was not our best performance, but all the players worked so hard and managed to come back after being down 2-0,” said second-year GAHS coach Richard Isberner. “The kids played with their hearts. Very proud of them.”

With his hat trick, Lester now has 17 goals for the entire season —easily the team-high.

Lester attempted five shots on Thursday, as South Point actually outshot Gallia Academy 14-13.

Carrascal, Velasco and Justin Day dialed up two shots apiece, as Stanley converted on his only attempt.

The only other Blue Devil to attempt a shot was Erin Lincoln.

The Blue Devils return to the road, and will compete in now non-league action, at Jackson on Tuesday night.

The Ironmen and Blue Devils are former members of the outgoing Southeastern Ohio Athletic League.

