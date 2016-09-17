Chesapeake crushes Blue Devils, 48-6

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Off to a rough start.

The Gallia Academy football team had its first-ever Ohio Valley Conference football game on Friday night in Lawrence County, and things didn’t go the way the Blue Devils had hoped, as host Chesapeake rolled to a 48-6 victory.

The Panthers (4-0, 1-0 OVC) scored twice in the first period, as Cecil Fletcher broke a 37-yard touchdown run and quarterback Casey McComas found Austin Browning for a 25-yard touchdown pass. Dalton Nida was 2-for-2 on first quarter extra points, making Cheaspeake’s lead 14-0.

Chesapeake moved ahead 21-0 early in the second quarter as McComas scored on a 69-yard run and Nida added the point after.

Gallia Academy (0-4, 0-1) scored next, as sophomore signal caller Justin McClelland hit junior Garrett Burns for a 29-yard touchdown pass. The two-point conversion attempt failed and GAHS trailed 21-6.

Chesapeake widened the lead with a 46-yard Will Scott scoring run and a Nida extra-point kick. McComas ran for two more touchdowns and threw for one more in the second period. McComas’ scoring run runs were 56 yards and 72 yards respectively, while his final scoring pass was a 75-yarder to J.W. Bartrum. Nida made two of his final three point after attempts, capping off the 48-6 CHS victory.

Chesapeake outgained GAHS 577-to-115 in total yards, including 435-to-41 on the ground. The Panthers had 18 first downs in the win, while the Blue Devils managed just six. Gallia Academy was penalized twice for a total of 20 yards, while CHS was flagged four times for a total of 30 yards.

Chesapeake turned the ball over twice, once on an interception and once on a fumble, while GAHS had one turnover, on an intercepted pass. The Blue Devils punted eight times in the game, while CHS never punted.

McClelland — who was 11-of-25 passing for 74 yards with one touchdown and one interception — also led the Blue Devil rushing attack with 21 yards on 13 attempts. Cade Roberts rushed twice for a total of 12 yards, while Boo Pullins, Wyatt Sipple and Matt Moreaux each had three yards on three carries, two carries and one carry respectively.

John Stout caught four passes for 31 yards for the Blue and White, while Burns hauled in three passes for 34 yards and a touchdown. Cory Call and Sipple each had two receptions, gaining five and four yards respectively.

Burns led the GAHS defense with one interception and four solo tackles.

McComas — who completed 4-of-8 passes for 142 yards with one interception and two touchdowns — led the Panthers on the ground with 224 yards and three scores on seven carries. Scott had 76 yards and a touchdown on five carries, Fletcher added 56 yards and a score on six carries, while Logan Walsh had 45 yards on seven rushes.

Bartrum was Chesapeake’s leading receiver with 91 yards and a touchdown on two catches. Scott and Browning each caught one pass for 26 and 25 yards respectively.

Gallia Academy will visit 3-1 Portsmouth next Friday, while Chesapeake hosts 3-0 Coal Grove in a battle of unbeatens.

