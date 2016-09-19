Lady Eagles 3rd at Colt Carnival

BYESVILLE, Ohio — The Eastern girls cross country team came away with a respectable third place finish Saturday during the 2016 Colt Carnival held at Meadowbrook High School in Guernsey County.

The Lady Eagles had two top-five finishes individually and posted a team tally of 83 points, which trailed only eventual-champion Fairless (35) and runner-up Bellaire (62) in the 10-team field. Caldwell was the fourth place girls squad with 87 points.

Mary Kate McElroy of Fort Frye defeated the 132-competitor field with a winning time of 19:18.4. Ella Pumneo of Fairless was the overall runner-up with a mark of 20:22.1.

Jessica Cook paced Eastern with a third place finish of 20:34.5, followed by Ally Durst (20:53.7) and Taylor Parker (21:55.7) with respective efforts of fifth and 17th.

Rhiannon Morris (23:22.9) placed 34th overall and Kaitlyn Hawk (23:36.8) completed the team scoring by finishing 36th. Lexa Hayes (24:32.2) was also 53rd for the Lady Eagles.

The Eagles had only three runners compete in the boys race, with Colton Reynolds leading the way with a 23rd place effort of 18:12.1.

Matt Clingenpeel (19:14.3) was 57th overall and Eion Marcinko finished 108th with a mark of 21:12.5.

Caldwell won the 16-team boys event with 37 points, with Marietta (82), St. Clairsville (138) and Bellaire (150) rounding out the top four spots.

Levi Pemberton of Caldwell defeated the 154-competitor field by posting a winning mark of 16:18.4. Zack Henry of Harrison Central was the overall runner-up with a mark of 16:27.9.

Complete results of the 2016 Colt Carnival at Meadowbrook High School are available on the web at baumspage.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.