Eagles ‘Jett’ past Lancers, 37-0

STEWART, Ohio — Simply put, the Eastern Eagles relied on a “Jett” to soar past the Federal Hocking Lancers on Saturday night.

That’s because Jett Facemyer — the Eastern standout senior quarterback — amassed 265 yards of total offense and four touchdowns, pacing the visiting Eagles to a 37-0 Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division shutout.

Of those 37 points, Facemyer was responsible for 22, including all four of his extra-point kicks.

Facemyer finished with 133 rushing yards and a hat trick of scores on 15 carries, while completing 10-of-16 passes for 132 yards and another TD.

In short, he was a one-man wrecking crew for an Eastern club that outgained winless Federal Hocking (0-4, 0-3 in TVC-Hocking) by 390 total yards (437-47).

“He’s (Facemyer) a great kid, a great football player,” Eastern coach Pat Newland told The Athens Messenger. “He makes good decisions. He’s got great football instincts, but now his football mind is catching up with it. He’s starting to understand the game a lot more.”

With the win, the Eagles evened their record to 2-2 — and 1-1 in the TVC-Hocking.

Eastern also accounted for its second straight shutout, having blanked visiting Green 40-0 a week ago.

The Eagles forced four Federal Hocking turnovers, limited the Lancers to only 10 rushing yards on 26 attempts, and set the tone for the night with a safety just a minute and 42 seconds into the game.

As it turned out, Eastern only needed Wyatt Bissell tackling Lancer quarterback Dillon Willfong in the end zone for all the points it needed for the win.

“Coach (Chris) Buchanan has done a heck of a job with the defense. He’s preached all year, ‘I want to score on defense.’ So we finally got one,” said Newland. “Our offense has done pretty well, we have to get better, but our defense, really from the scrimmages to week one and on has gotten progressively better.”

The Eagles scored nine opening-period points, followed by 14 apiece in stanzas two and three.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association’s running-clock rule went into effect for all but a minute-and-a half of the second half.

Eastern amounted 21 first downs to Federal Hocking’s five, ran almost twice as many plays from scrimmage (64-37), and rushed for 305 yards on 48 tries.

Just four minutes and four seconds in, and after the safety, Nate Durst capped a 44-yard drive with a 4-yard run.

The Eagles then made it 16-0 on Facemyer’s first touchdown — a 15-yard run at the nine-minute mark of the second quarter — and second PAT kick.

With six minutes remaining in the first half, Facemyer’s 40-yard touchdown pass to Corbett Catlett made it 23-0.

In the third quarter, Facemyer ran in from 19 yards with only a minute-and-a-half gone by, then dove over from three yards out at the 6:23 point of the period.

Mollie Maxon made the extra-point kick following Facemyer’s final touchdown.

Josh Brewer also carried 15 times for the Eagles, and racked up 105 yards.

Catlett caught three of Facemyer’s passes for 58 yards.

Walker Church, who recovered a fumble for Federal Hocking and intercepted Facemyer late in the second period, led the Lancers with 24 yards on 13 rushes.

Eastern will return home, and returns to TVC-Hocking Division action, on Friday night against South Gallia (2-2).

“You always feel better, sleep better at night with a win,” said Newland. “I’m really happy for the kids.”

