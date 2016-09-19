Blue Angels win Circleville tourney

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Talk about making the most of your weekend.

The Gallia Academy volleyball team picked up three impressive victories on Saturday, winning the Circleville Invitational by defeating Beechcroft, the host Lady Tigers and Westfall.

The Blue Angels (14-0) rolled through the Lady Cougars in the first match, winning counts of 25-7 and 25-4.

Next up for GAHS was Circleville, which ousted the Blue Angels from the 2015 postseason and is the only team to win a single game against the Blue and White this season.

Gallia Academy defeated CHS 25-10 in the first game, but dropped the second by a 25-19 final. That loss ended Gallia Academy’s consecutive game winning streak at 29. The Blue Angels bounced back to take the third game from Circleville by a 25-22 final, securing Gallia Academy’s spot in the championship match.

In the final match, GAHS defeated Westfall 25-10 and 25-12, to win the Circleville Invitational championship.

For the tournament, sophomore Ashton Webb led GAHS with 27 service points, including one ace. Jenna Meadows finished with 24 points and five aces in the wins, Carly Shriver added 18 points and eight aces, while Alex Barnes and Ryleigh Caldwell each had 16 service points, including four and two aces respectively. Grace Martin rounded out the Blue Angel service attack with 11 points and three aces.

Grace Martin led the Blue Angels at the net with 22 kills and two blocks, while Webb added 21 kills and one block. Caldwell marked 14 kills, Meadows added 11, while Barnes finished with nine. Shriver finished with three kills, one block and 80 assists for the Blue and White.

Shriver led Gallia Academy’s defense with 44 digs, followed by Brooke Pasquale with 38 and Grace Martin with 34.

Gallia Academy will resume Ohio Valley Conference play on Thursday at Chesapeake. GAHS swept the Lady Panthers on August 25, in Centenary.

The Blue Angels are ranked 13th in the latest Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association Division II poll.

Members of the Gallia Academy volleyball team pose for a picture after winning a tournament at Circleville, on Saturday.