Lady Marauders rally past Vinton County

McARTHUR, Ohio — Now that’s how you rebound from a slow start.

The Meigs volleyball team dropped the first game of the night to Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division host Vinton County, on Thursday evening, but the Lady Marauders bounced back to win the next three games for the match victory.

The Lady Vikings won the opening game by a narrow 25-22 count, but Meigs (3-7, 1-4 TVC Ohio) evened the match with a 25-13 win in the second game. The Lady Marauders rolled to a 25-12 win in the third game and capped off the 3-1 win with a 25-15 victory in the fourth.

Devyn Oliver led Meigs’ service attack with four aces, followed by Alliyah Pullins with three. Jordan Roush and Maddie Hendricks each finished with two aces, while Maddie Fields had one ace in the win.

Kassidy Betzing led MHS at the net with 12 kills and two blocks, while Oliver added four kills and a team-best 12 assists. Devin Humphreys had three kills, Morgan Lodwick and Paige Denney each marked one kill and one block, while Allie Hanstine posted two blocks. Fields and Roush both added one kill for the Maroon and Gold. Pullins led Meigs’ defense with three digs.

Meigs will look to sweep VCHS on October 11, when the Lady Vikings invade Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium.

After visiting Jackson in non-league action on Monday, Meigs will resume TVC Ohio play when it hosts River Valley, on Tuesday.

