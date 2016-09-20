Belpre sweeps Lady Rebels

BELPRE, Ohio — The Belpre Lady Golden Eagles kept the South Gallia Lady Rebels at a single win for the season on Monday night, as host Belpre swept South Gallia 25-19, 25-14 and 25-12 in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division volleyball tilt.

The loss left the Lady Rebels at 1-9 — and 1-5 in the TVC-Hocking.

Erin Evans amassed 11 service points for South Gallia, as Oliva Hornsby and Rachal Colburn each collected four.

Colburn tallied 10 kills, as Evans and Christine Griffith each recorded three.

Evans and Taylor Burnette served up three aces apiece, as Colburn added two.

Burnette led the way in assists with eight.

Paul Boggs can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106