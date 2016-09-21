Southern tops Meigs in dual match

MASON, W. Va. — Bolstered by their four counting scores all being 46 or lower, the Southern Tornadoes topped the Meigs Marauders 176-188 in a dual golf match on Tuesday at Riverside Golf Course in Mason, W. Va.

Riverside is considered one of two home courses for the Tornadoes, while Meigs’ home matches take place at the Meigs County Course in Pomeroy.

Jonah Hoback of Southern shared medalist honors with Levi Chapman of Meigs, as both players fired a five-over-par 40.

From there, though, the Tornadoes took the contest with a pair of 45s from Ryan Acree and Jarrett Hupp — along with a 46 by Jensen Anderson.

The other three Marauder scores which counted towards the team total were Chase Whitlatch with a 46, Wyatt Nicholson with a 48 and Bobby Musser with a 54.

Southern’s two non-counting cards were Eli Hunter with a 54 and Tanner Thorla with a 56, while Meigs’ two non-counters were a 59 by Bryce Swatzel and a 64 by Brayden Ervin.

The two teams also held a junior varsity match, with seven Marauders competing compared to five for the Tornadoes.

The Marauders won 223-241, with Dawson Justice of Meigs leading the way with a 51.

Brody Reynolds followed with a 53 for Meigs, along with a 57 by Caleb Stanley and a pair of 62s by Theo McElroy and Brody Delavalle.

One of those 62s did not count towards the team total, nor did the 63 by Austin King or the 76 by Gus Kennnedy.

Southern’s four counting cards included a 58 by Ashley Acree, a pair of 59s by Landen Hill and Trey Wood, and a 65 from Joey Weaver.

The non-counting score was a 71 by Clayton Wamsley.

