Rebels rally past Miller in 5

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — A strong rally resulted in a victory for the Lady Rebels.

Trailing two games to none on Tuesday night, host South Gallia gained wins in the final three sets to capture a 19-25, 10-25, 25-20, 25-18 and 15-12 triumph over the Miller Falcons in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division volleyball match.

With the win, South Gallia gained its second such of the season — improving to 2-9 and 2-5 in the TVC-Hocking.

Rachal Colburn — the Lady Rebels’ sophomore middle hitter — led South Gallia in three statistical categories, and recorded the club’s only block-kill.

Colburn collected nine kills, 10 service points, five aces and three digs.

Taylor Burnette led the way with 15 service points, and set for eight assists while serving up three aces.

Erin Evans added seven service points, four kills, a pair of aces and three digs, while Aaliyah Howell had four kills as well.

Olivia Hornsby had nine service points, seven assists and three digs.

Christine Griffith chipped in five kills and two aces.

South Gallia goes to defending TVC-Hocking champion, and current league leader, Waterford on Thursday night.

