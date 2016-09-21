Southern sweeps Lady Falcons

MASON, W.Va. — As the evening progressed, the Lady Tornadoes kept getting stronger and stronger.

The Southern volleyball team improved with each game on Tuesday night, as the Lady Tornadoes knocked off Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Wahama in straight games, on Gary Clark Court.

The Lady Tornadoes (11-2, 7-1 TVC Hocking) — who never trailed in any of the three games — took the first game by a 25-11 count. SHS won the second game by a 25-9 margin and the third by a 25-7 final, capping off the sweep.

Southern’s service attack was led by Sierra Cleland with 20 points and one ace, followed by Marlee Maynard with nine points and three aces. Katie Barton posted eight points, Kamryn Smith added seven, while Amanda Cole and Marissa Johnson each had five points, including two aces by Johnson. Macie Michael rounded out the SHS service attack with two points in the win.

Wahama (0-8, 0-7) was led by Elizabeth Mullins with four service points and Alexis Mick with two. Rebekah Roach, Maddy VanMatre and Grace Hill each had one point for the Lady Falcons, in the setback.

At the net, SHS was led by Smith with nine kills. Cleland, Cole and Faith Teaford each posted six kills, with Teaford coming up with the team’s lone block. Maynard and Michael finished with two kills apiece for the Purple and Gold, while Johnson had one kill for the victors.

Southern and Wahama will meet again on October 11, in Racine.

The Lady Tornadoes return home on Thursday, where they will host Williamstown in non-conference action.

The Lady Falcons are also back in action on Thursday, as they will visit Eastern for a TVC Hocking tilt.

